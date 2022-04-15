KEVIN HALE Live, leave with a purpose

I saw a lady struggling with her groceries at Aldi’s the other day. Elderly, alone and caught in a downpour. Wind was blistering our faces and cart items as we moved to our cars with our culinary delights. It was one of those Illinois spring days and the damp and cold bit you to the bone.

I informed my wife I was going to help the aged damsel in distress and I took off in the storm to aid her. She was trying to get her car open and control the wind blown cart at the same time and the storm was winning big time. She put up a wondrous fight, but alas the weather always wins.

I get there and say, “Ma’am, please let me help you put the groceries in the car.” I held the cart and waited for her reply. None came. Just a rain soaked silence ensued.

She was shaking and I couldn’t tell why she had this look of fear and trepidation. Then it dawned on me that a big gruff and scary looking man had jumped her and entered her world while charging at her in a parking lot. I would have been scared too.

I gave her my name and informed her I only wanted to help her. My wife yelled across the parking lot. “His bark is far worse than his bite!” The old woman smiled and then we began unloading the cart with great haste and speed. I got her packages safely compartmentalized and then opened her driver’s side door and ushered her in her automobile. Task accomplished.

I began to walk away and then I saw her window go down and I heard her yell, “Sir, please come here.” I ran back to check on her. She asked me to please sit in her car for a minute. I was hesitant. I remembered her look of fear and told her I would be on my way. Then I heard the most tender words I’ve ever heard. She said, “Please, sir. I beg you.” So I acquiesced and ran around to the passenger door and slowly got in her car.

I sat there with rain dripping off my hat. Quiet and trying as best I could to not be intimidating. She then began to tell me about the recent passing of her husband and the fact her children and grandchildren had all moved away. She spun a tale of living alone and dealing with loneliness and the ache of missing her husband. The lady informed me her loneliness had created a lack of trust and that kindnesses like the one I showed her really didn’t come her way very often. I sat there in respectful silence until she was done. Waiting as each word of her pain dripped off of her like the pouring rain I had been caught in helping her.

I looked at her. I said, “Ma’am, you made a friend today. There is no alone. There are only moments until we arrive to see all of our loved ones again, but you are not done here. You are not a lingering and a cold soul, left on a cold planet.” I took a breath and then told her that her life still has purpose and meaning, "otherwise, why do we sit here in the rain.”

She looked at me and asked me where her purpose was and what was left for her to do. I smiled and said, “I don’t know ma’am. Look out the window and drive. There are hungry, lonely children in the Boys and Girls Club waiting for you. There is a food drive in need of your service. Toys for Tots needs toys.”

She laughed so hard I thought the car would never stop shaking. She opened her purse and asked if she could give me some money for my trouble. I smiled and informed her that her friendship was more than fair recompense. And we smiled. I left. She left. Friends waving at each other in the rain.

I started to think about getting old and being alone and then I told my wife, “Please don’t mourn me when I die. When I’m gone I will go to build a place for you.”

I ache for widows and widowers. I mourn for their loss and the state that they live in after their significant other's passing. How tragic and sad. You can make funeral arrangements for each other. You can talk about how you're going to navigate the finances after death. However, we never talk about giving a life map to those left behind.

Have you ever gone on a walk, looked into your wife’s lovely eyes and told her to go find herself after you are gone? Have you told her how great your life was with her and thanked her for all her sacrifice? Then after saying those things, tell her to find the journey she wants to go on. Spend all of the life savings helping others and living life wherever she wants to go and doing what she wants to do.

I’ve never told my family that they made my life special and if it wasn’t for them there would be no me. I need “I love yous” to pour out of my mouth more and brace them for my death. We just let death and loneliness hit us like a train bearing down on a track without breaks. We prepare for death, but do we let those left behind prepare for their life with your chunk missing from it?

Today, not tomorrow, go for that walk and tell the ones you love to laugh and remember the good times at your passing. Order them to laugh every holiday about all the stories and legends your family made together. And help them make a map to live with your chunk missing. Love them that much.

Kevin Hale is an instructor with Decatur Public Schools.

