KEVIN HALE: Navigating the new societal normal

And our courageous first responder heroes who have to run into danger’s path now have more danger scooped on them. After a shift, do responders return to their place of employment and disinfect themselves and quarantine until they can be tested to go home so their families are safe?

Our nurses and doctors have been pulling on a rope I would be terrified to grab. They did it with disregard for themselves and looked in the eyes of the sick and gave comfort and hope when they themselves were shaking with fear. My mind cannot wrap itself around such displays of love and courage, but we have heroes walking around us that did it even though they were racked with horror.

Do those people need valuable counseling to deal with mental trauma that may rip the fabric of their minds? We better be ready to shoulder whatever needs those brave souls ask for and we better do it without question.