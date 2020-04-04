KEVIN HALE: Navigating the new societal normal

As I look out my window, quarantined and filled with trepidation, one question keeps going through my mind: hat are going to be the new norms? As we move forward in this COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen every citizen in this country, state and county get impacted in immeasurable ways. I’m scared folks. I mean, I pace in my house and wring my hands, terrified.
As America moves into the future, is handshaking done? Do we bump elbows to greet our family and friends? I have hugged my former students and players as if they are family. (Tear falling down my cheek.) Those hugs that filled me with such joy have been halted. I have distanced myself from family members and those gatherings have stopped. I see people in my neighborhood walking out into the street when I’m walking on the sidewalk. I understand the respect displayed, but it is unnerving to say the least.
I am concerned about social professions being put back in motion. I’ve been told by my medical team and family members that limited contact is my only path going forward. Folks, I teach for a living. When a child needed me to sit by them and help them I did it to ease their frustration and pain. I did it without question. I did it to build relationships that my students need to navigate their lives. Do I now say, “Hold on kid…let me put my mask, gloves and smock on and I’ll be right over to help you?” Wow. There’s some personal interaction for you.
And our courageous first responder heroes who have to run into danger’s path now have more danger scooped on them. After a shift, do responders return to their place of employment and disinfect themselves and quarantine until they can be tested to go home so their families are safe?
Our nurses and doctors have been pulling on a rope I would be terrified to grab. They did it with disregard for themselves and looked in the eyes of the sick and gave comfort and hope when they themselves were shaking with fear. My mind cannot wrap itself around such displays of love and courage, but we have heroes walking around us that did it even though they were racked with horror.
Do those people need valuable counseling to deal with mental trauma that may rip the fabric of their minds? We better be ready to shoulder whatever needs those brave souls ask for and we better do it without question.
I started this essay by asking what are the new norms going to be in the future. I will tell you some I’m putting in place and they are nonnegotiable for me and my family. I’ll NEVER walk by an individual stocking a shelf and not say thank you. I’m tipping restaurant workers more than 15%. I will NEVER walk by a police officer or any of our first responders and not salute and express my gratitude. I’m NOT going to bark at my doctors and nurses anymore. I tend to growl at their directions. I’m going to FIGHT for a school that is ready for immediate distance learning and not feeling around in the dark for education distribution to our students.
We got caught flat-footed and unprepared. It was no one’s fault. Just a fact. Education needs to be more adaptive to our students’ specific needs and the new systems going forward.
Lastly, I want to thank Decatur’s leadership. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and her team, Chief Getz and our police, Sheriff Brown and deputies, Decatur Fire & Rescue, DMH and St. Mary’s staff, DPS61 and area schools, local press and radio and the religious community.
We got hit, but we got up. Now let’s show the world our new compassionate and intrepid new norms.
Kevin Hale is an instructor at Eisenhower High School.
