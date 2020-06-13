Kevin Hale: Remembering to 'protect and serve'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have no idea what it’s like be a police officer. I’ve never had to wear a Kevlar vest to do my job or carry a firearm into a situation that was tension-filled. I don’t get in my car every day looking for situations where I have to make a split-second decision to confront crime and be the wall between a lawbreaker and the citizens of my city. It’s a job with so many twists and turns you have to be an Olympic gymnast in your mind to solve all the daily riddles thrown at you. It is an incredibly trying job.

I know what you’re thinking. This is a love letter to police officers in the wake of the tragic events that killed Mr. George Floyd. It is not. Nor is it a hack piece to throw all police officers under the bus. This article is the first piece of rebar to be put in a concrete bridge we must all build. If we don’t build that road, I fear for our country’s future.

I am not an attorney and I do not play one on television. My job is not to advise Decatur Police Chief Getz and every police officer in this city and country on how to best approach their jobs.