KEVIN HALE: Salute to the world's caregivers

Going to share a story about my sister. Many of you may know her. Her name is Kristin Black. She’s a teacher in Mt. Zion. She sings in the praise and worship team at Glad Tidings church and she is the toughest and most beautiful diamond that God ever made in any of His heat filled furnaces.

This is very personal essay. It’s about my family and I’m opening up about some very personal information, but it is a story that must be told. It’s about my sister and segment of our population that gets little recognition and hides in the shadows to give dignity and care to people they love with unyielding compassion. I’m talking about caregivers.

There are many of you that are caregivers for family members going through horrible debilitating events, diseases and medical conditions. Up front I want to say thank you for those you bathe, toilet, feed and give care when fate looked at you and said you’re their only way. You are their only chance, hope and there is no one else. Thank you is not enough.

My youngest brother had a stroke. It has wreaked havoc on his mind, body and his life. He went to work, had a stroke and through a series of life-altering events his life was tossed into chaos. In the hospital the evening of his stoke the medical staff in Peoria had to remove his skull cap to alleviate damage that may have been caused by his brain’s swelling. I’ll never forget that image in my mind. My brother and the top of his skull top missing. It was the stuff of Frankenstein. It was the stuff of nightmares.

When my brother finally returned home, after a touch and go fight for his life, we thought we could begin healing. We began to take a pause and we started to rally and begin to put the pieces back together. Just when we started to gain traction it hit. My brother’s wife and family divorced him and dumped him on my sister. His wife’s vow of for better or worse turned into for better only. She and my brother’s children cashed out and he was dumped on my sister’s doorstep. Kristin Black became our brother’s last and only hope for care. The family he made and raised thought the situation to tough and jetted on him. My sister took the weight and carried the freight.

My brother has lost use of the left side of his body and he has been in a nursing home for over six years. He has struggled to be blunt and has been abandoned by many who called him friend and through it all my sister has stood tall with grace and compassion made sure my brother had some joy in his life. Kristin has been a bridge over troubled water and put herself last in every situation. Dead last.

My sister has managed my brother’s care, living arrangements and cleaned up after all his messes from the day of the stroke to today and she continues that care for my brother even now. She has assumed the role and through it all she has brought grace to a situation I saw little hope in. Kristin has been the hope for me and my brother.

Caregivers all over this country feel the frustration of having their lives put on hold. They dare not say anything and they dare not scream out. They can’t. They have to be the eyes and ears for family member losing those faculties. They have to be the memories in the insidious hallway of an Alzheimer patient’s mind. They have to push wheelchairs as they themselves begin to feel the mileage of age on themselves.

They have no choice because the love they feel calls to them, and as the backpack of their life slowly fills up with bricks they never knew they were going to have to carry. They work in silence and in the shadows to protect the dignity and privacy of their loved ones. Yet a caregiver’s love pushes them on a lonely walk filled with a commitment that cannot be measured and tears enough to fill a bucket. And every day they rise to accept the challenge.

My sister has cleaned my brother’s urine, feces, vomit, blood and been on the end of his frustration for being trapped in his damaged body. Kristin has been on the end of countless tirades, injuries from falls and helping my brother through surgeries to repair what was left of his broken body. She has been a life preserver in an endless storm. She took him when no one wanted him, and she and her wonderful husband have helped him meet his financial and life needs with all they have to put down on the table. It has been a marvel to witness. I am glad to pitch in when I can, but the hero of this story is Kristin Black.

I know Kristin will be angry with me for writing this story, but as I wrote it, I was thinking about all the caregivers out there fighting daily for someone they love. Caregivers who never get a thank you. When they get a moment peace, they know it will soon be disrupted by a call for help. The caregiver will rest and rise at an immediate cry or sound to find out they have another mess to clean up and they do it every single day. They do it with immeasurable love, courage and a toughness.

They don’t get trips to Disney World, Six Flags and Las Vegas anymore because in the back of the caregiver’s heart and mind they know how to care for the soul attached to them. They fear their absence will only lead to a harmful result for their loved one. They cannot yell out or hide because they have no quit in them even though they feel frustrated at times.

I love you Kristin. Thanks for being the toughest Hale to ever walk this planet. Thank you for caring for and loving our brother without conditions and for always being there. I’m sorry for the journey you are on, but know God chose an angel to go on it with our brother. He picked his best angel. An angle that displays no fear. You’re an angel that loves wretches and digs when everyone says the dirt is too much and the shovel is too heavy.

And to all the caregiving angels out there, there are no words just let me say thank you for the sanctuary you provide everyday and thanks for standing in the breech.

Kevin Hale is an instructor with Decatur Public Schools.

