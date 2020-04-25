KEVIN HALE: Thank the heavens for Scovill Zoo

We’re so lucky in this little town. Decatur is blessed with great golf courses. A renewed and up and coming downtown and a Decatur Celebration that was brought back from the dead with some very committed and wonderfully talented, hardworking people. We are blessed.
Among all the shiniest stars in our constellation, maybe the Scovill Zoo is the brightest. Where else can you see penguins and cheetahs? Walk around and listen to peacock calls and see their plumage on full and glorious display? Guinea pigs that dance the minuet right before your very eyes and a reptile house that lets you see animals you wouldn’t touch with a 6-foot pole?
You can pet goats that beg for food. There’s a train that takes you around the complex and lets you see almost the entire menagerie of the zoo’s collection. You might even get a peek at the mysterious wolves that walk among the timbers.
The staff is kind beyond words. I’ve never raised my hand and not had staff or a willing volunteer give me an insightful and kind answer. They maintain a clean and caring atmosphere for the animals and give of their time and gifts to visitors like they are sharing time with family.
I’m going to get personal with you. Deeply and tenderly personal. There was a time in my life I lost everything. My home and all my money vanished, and I was left broken on the highway of life. The one thing God left me was my children, three angels that carried me through embarrassment, shame and anger.
I had nothing to give my children in the way of fun and eye-opening amazing go to places. I had nothing. Pockets empty … bank account on zero … out of luck … out of time … out of opportunity. My kids would ask me to take them to Disney and Six Flags. Sheepishly and hiding my pain I would tell them, “Someday … I will get you there.” Knowing I had no chance of ever making that happen in my present state.
A lot of tears sweat, and blood, and I began to chip away at my mistakes and the losses in my life. However, trips to fun places were a financial stop sign.
I found an old Herald & Review blowing on the street. Like God was giving me a candle in the darkness, I saw an advertisement for Scovill Zoo. It said FREE THURSDAYS. I felt a thaw in my heart, and I ran home in a frenzy and gave my kids the news.
We were going to the zoo.
I saved for the week so I could buy them a snow cone, and a weekly ritual of joy and love flowered out of the garbage dump my life had become. We went to the zoo and I could give my children a moment that was uplifting. That weekly adventure allowed my children to look at me and smile and I could give them happiness and peacocks, baby goats and camels.
I cannot repay the zoo staff or the Decatur Parks and Recreation Department enough. They gave me a shred of decency. When I looked in the mirror, I saw something of worth. More importantly, in a time of despair and struggle, I heard the giggles and laughter of my children.
During this pandemic and struggle with COVID-19 we must all remember the Scovill Zoo. I don’t know if they are hurting, but one soul is praying and will beg for pennies in the street to see them survive.
I am coming, Scovill Zoo. Just like you came for a wretch.
Kevin Hale is an instructor at Eisenhower High School.
