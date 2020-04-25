KEVIN HALE: Thank the heavens for Scovill Zoo

I had nothing to give my children in the way of fun and eye-opening amazing go to places. I had nothing. Pockets empty … bank account on zero … out of luck … out of time … out of opportunity. My kids would ask me to take them to Disney and Six Flags. Sheepishly and hiding my pain I would tell them, “Someday … I will get you there.” Knowing I had no chance of ever making that happen in my present state.

A lot of tears sweat, and blood, and I began to chip away at my mistakes and the losses in my life. However, trips to fun places were a financial stop sign.

I found an old Herald & Review blowing on the street. Like God was giving me a candle in the darkness, I saw an advertisement for Scovill Zoo. It said FREE THURSDAYS. I felt a thaw in my heart, and I ran home in a frenzy and gave my kids the news.

We were going to the zoo.

I saved for the week so I could buy them a snow cone, and a weekly ritual of joy and love flowered out of the garbage dump my life had become. We went to the zoo and I could give my children a moment that was uplifting. That weekly adventure allowed my children to look at me and smile and I could give them happiness and peacocks, baby goats and camels.