KEVIN HALE: The blessing of Christmas possibilities

What does it mean to be blessed? What is a blessing? What is its shape and meaning? Is it what you have tangibly in your life or is it a healthy family that surrounds you? How do we define the scope and size of a blessing?

I am not one of the three wise men that bestowed gifts upon the baby Jesus those many centuries ago. I’m not even as bright as the mules and camels those gift-givers were riding to see that beautiful child in that cracked and jagged manger.

They brought gifts to two parents on the run. Two parents desperate to give birth and protect the wonderful gift they carried to term. Was the gold, frankincense and myrrh a blessing? I would imagine that treasure helped the struggling family get by some anxious and troubling times.

That story has to be an example of a blessing. A gift given without expectation of return on investment and favor asking. A gift given for the sake of true giving.

I give my wonderful brother-in-law Tracy Black great thanks for giving me the ability to feel like Melchior who hailed from Persia, Gaspar who traveled from India, and Balthazar from Arabia. Tracy gave me a blessing that has lifted me out of the recent years of divisiveness, cruelty and hard times our country and my family have experienced over recent years.

Tracy came up with the brilliant idea that we would no longer buy gifts for each other at Christmas. Instead, we all write a check for an amount we would spend on Christmas for each other and we give it away. We give a blessing.

The sum becomes quite substantial and the gift is a blessing. I’m not going to tell who we give it to or why we pick them. I’m not telling you this for you to salute us or congratulate us. Tracy and I want no award. Nope.

I want nothing from you except one little thing. Come join us. During this time of giving set aside an amount you will give to those in need. There are so many groups, individuals action groups that need our gifts and blessings. So many lost can be found with our donations and there are groups crying out for our generosity.

The Decatur City Council recently passed an ordinance that Central Park will be closed midnight to 6 a.m. If you are located there you can receive a $25 fine for being in that location. At the council meeting, there was moral outrage, and many felt it was an attack on the homeless. I can see the point, but let me provide an alternative to those who saw it as an affront to the homeless.

Why don’t you focus your rage and good intentions on finding solutions instead of complaints? I’m not even saying your arguments are wrong. I’m saying I don’t mind your stance. I just say don’t come at the Decatur City Council unless you are offering new ideas and concepts to remedy the homeless’ mental illness issues and their lack of resources. Give the council a way to keep the park clean from transients' feces and food messes and give them an alternative. An alternative based on helping those you say need the park as a sanctuary.

Here’s an idea for the people who were enraged at the city council’s Central Park ordinance. I say fund a law enforcement officer dressed in plain clothes to work midnight to 6 a.m. at Central Park. Pay for this individual to offer alternative sites for those in need to find sanctuary from the cold night and keep the park free from loitering and desecrating the property. Have that officer hand out pamphlets that offer counseling and describe mental health facilities that offer help or give hope to the hopeless.

Here’s the caveat. The officer’s salary must be paid by all the souls who feel the ordinance is unfair and is a slight to the homeless in our community. Give a meaningful blessed alternative.

It’s easy to argue and find flaws. It’s hard to find new ways and give new answers. Follow my brother-in-law’s example and find a solution. We were missing something in our Christmas. We were laughing and having fun giving gifts, but we weren’t bestowing blessings. We weren’t giving any of the blessings at all. My family has been given too many blessings in our lives to count.

Now we give without wanting a thank you. We walk into an establishment that cares for others, give a check to them and leave before we can get accolades. My family wants zero recognition. We found a way to bless and giggle with joy while we run away without a thank you.

Follow us in the true spirit of giving. Bless someone in need. A Christmas you cannot believe awaits you.

Merry Christmas Decatur. Thanks for being the people I do life with.

.