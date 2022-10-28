KEVIN HALE: The nexus and the prodigal's return

I had the opportunity to preach a sermon in a church. I was asked by a dear friend to deliver the sermon. I was incredulous and asked, "Why me?" Bob Moore, who is a member of the church and one of the finest gentlemen this community has ever had kick up its dust, asked me if I was free and explained the circumstances. The beautiful people at Westminster Presbyterian Church are in a transition period in looking for a new pastor and they asked me and other individuals to give the message during their services. I never knew the wave of emotions and the heart-filling experience I would undertake.

Westminster was the last church my family attended whole and complete. It was a nexus for joy, worship of my Savior and cuddles in church pews with my mother when I was a young boy.

My mother sang there in the choir and my father was a leader for the Westminster church community. I was a member of the youth group and played basketball in the old gym nestled below its beautiful and ancient walls.

I learned about God there. I was confirmed there. I also questioned why my God took my mother away from me when she was 36. Right across the street from its stained-glass windows my mother passed away and left an angry young boy in the wake of her loss.

Then 40 years later, I get the opportunity to go back and give the sermon in the very church that was where my family had membership and then had to survive the wreckage of a horrific incident. I really thought about calling Mr. Moore back and telling him that I needed to say no or come up with some weak excuse and back out. However, I stayed the course and took on the task.

On October 23, I arrived early and walked in and floated around on the sanctuary like a ghost. The smell released memories and the beautiful Presbyterian cross that rests above where the choir and the organ reside, and I was transported back. Back to my youth and running around the balcony. Dodging my Dad so I could go sit with my friends and not sit with his steel glare when I drew pictures during the pastor’s message. I remembered my mother putting her arm around me and showing me the scripture verse that was to come. I could hear my Mom’s voice singing in the choir and my father singing solos during the service. I looked around for my parents like a lost puppy and all I heard was the silence. I was pulled back to moments of loss and tragedy.

And then member after member of the church slowly started arriving and beautiful individual after beautiful individual came up and told me a story about knowing my father or mother. They remembered when I was thin and young and not old and round. We laughed about my time at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, and I felt emotionally overwhelmed. It took everything I had not to tear up and the warmth of having my spirit filled with story after story from kind souls made me feel the love of God.

Bless every member of that church. They took my thoughts of reliving a nightmare and took me back to before the nightmare began. They allowed me to travel back in time and repair what was shattered. They showed me God’s amazing grace.

I was a prodigal that rose up after the scripture verse and delivered a message about angels without wings and halos and about the pieces of evidence they gave me to prove God’s unconditional love. My sermon was based on the rescue mission and all the love I received in the horror of my kidney failure. I delivered it and honored all the heroes that rescued me, gave me hope and changed the direction of my life and death.

When I finished, I greeted all the members as they left. One after another informed me of how proud my mother and father would have been of me. Tear after tear after tear rolled down my cheek as all of their kind salutes honored me and my parents.

I felt my mother there. I felt my father there. An experience of a lifetime lived after a lifetime. I was humbled and honored. I got to go back in time because of a group of individuals who kindly never forgot me. Westminster Church gave me the love of Christ and the love of family, a family I thought had forgotten me and written me off.

Bob Moore and Westminster Presbyterian Church, thank you for calling me. More importantly thanks for loving on a black sheep and letting him ride with the angels. I am deeply in your debt.