KEVIN HALE: The one thing teachers were never told

I write this with a lot of trepidation and fear.

I write this unable to balance in my mind what happened in Uvalde, Texas, with what I do for a living.

I’m a teacher. My father was a teacher. My sister and daughter are teachers. My beautiful wife is receptionist at a high school. We show up to deal and touch a child’s life every day. We care for the little and big students that grace our classrooms and we work to better their lives. My family understands the costs and the sacrifice it takes to be responsible for other people’s children.

Our politicians keep punting on fourth down and looking the other way without dealing with school shooting issues. Gun restrictions and laws are for people with more power than I have to bring to the podium to debate. No one wants to bend to say we can find the answer together. They bring pontifications and protests about weapon ownership. I just bring my life.

When you become a teacher there are a lot of unwritten rules. There are things not clearly stated in the contract you sign. You get a list of items never detailed to you as you take your journey as a teacher. The buying of schools supplies for children in need. The long hours and drills. Grading and following state mandates all fit in those areas.

The one thing you never were told was that our country now asks us to lay our lives down for our students.

I hesitated to write this, but I will not hesitate anymore. I cannot stop the fact that our schools have become soft targets for evil to invade and reveal their insidious broken minds upon children who only want to paint with water colors and learn the history, math, science, literature and physical education that we are entrusted to teach. Teachers are now are asked to be a flesh and blood wall between the evil I spoke of earlier and their firepower and armor.

Irma Garcia was one of the teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, trying to huddle around the babies in her classroom as a thug entered and began taking the lives of the children. The mind cannot comprehend what she was thinking, praying and hoping for in those closing and agonizing moments. I only know she and her husband who suffered a heart attacked and passed hours after her murder are now another sacrifice on the alter of school shootings in America. And every other month, week or day in our country school shooting death toll keeps rising.

I don’t care what politicians read this document. I’m not writing it for them. They have done nothing for decades as their flaccid, weak and cowardly actions do nothing to solve the carnage of school shootings. Teachers and children are being killed because two extremes can’t put children first and pull together to help us slow the gunning down of innocents. Let their eyes read this and fill with tears for their inability to put themselves last and the beautiful children of this country first.

I’m writing this piece to the teachers, parents and children that entrust us to make schools a sanctuary and safe haven for all the souls that grace our school hallways.

Let me give some words to the parents dropping off their children and to the teachers who hold their hands and walk them into schools. We must keep one crystal and clear focus. There is nothing more important than that tiny hand you hold walking into your classroom. Whether you know it or not, you assumed and took an oath to serve and protect every life you come in contact with. Your life and your existence belong to the little ones laughing on the playground and writing the answers on the tests you provide. Constantly and vigilantly prepare daily for their protection.

Teachers must take the steps to buy time and safety for the students in your care. Take every drill from tornado drills to active shooting drills seriously. Work out every flaw in the drills find remedies and alternatives for the children to escape specific to your school building. Practice escapes by taking the children to the playground through different exits so your students can see all the possible ways to escape. Think about locking your classroom door while you teach and unlocking it during passing periods. Find a rally center and practice going there so our children can find safety in the case of an active shooter.

Press your school boards to place a deputy or police officer trained in every factor of school shootings and triage to walk our halls and check our doors each and every hour of every day. I understand the image a police officer in schools relays, but I’m promoting the safety of our children over image.

Schools need to quit letting entrances be so accessible. If it means making people angry about searches too bad. We search at sports stadiums now the world we live in must be searched. If it buys seconds to save the precious lives, we are entrusted with then I say get serious about it.

I only know this my fellow countrymen. I am a teacher. My life is yours to throw away because I will not leave the babies I am entrusted with in my care. I will not abandon my fellow teachers in their darkest hour. I say to all the parents who have given me their most precious gift to protect, I give all my sinew, heart and guts to buy all the time I can so you can hug your child again.

Our country’s leaders seem to lack the ability to help teachers, parents and children cope with this on-going horror. They do not have the stomach to help each other find the off switch to school targeting. However, they do have the stomach to watch, show up on the stage after the murders, look sad, say they are sorry and shake their heads in disbelief while they do nothing real or tangible to solve the issue.

What do you give in this crisis? I care not if you're Red or Blue. Your politics matter little. Fix this crisis in our country or your family’s turn could be next. I’m tired of crying in front of my television set.

Kevin Hale is an instructor with Decatur Public Schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0