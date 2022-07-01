KEVIN HALE: The tragedy in controlling women's bodies

Social media and our country have exploded with comments and debate about who’s right and who’s wrong in the Supreme Court's decision to reverse the Roe vs. Wade abortion rights decision. I’ve had to throw my cell phone and walk away from a debate that is tearing our country and society into shreds.

I understand both sides of the argument and I can see clearly the divide. I’m going to be quite honest in this commentary. I have no answers or salve to heal the wounds. I only have this statement:

Men should have no say in this debate.

I know a woman who had an abortion. Abortion would not have been a choice for me and my family. It was a choice for her. She was single. Abandoned by her lover and family. She was tortured then about the decision and she is tortured now with all the permutations and manifestations that have arisen because of that singular choice. It has allowed her to have an independent and great life, but she has carried a weight that has impacted her in ways I, as a man, can never give advice for or understand.

Women had to bear an incredible weight when they were told by the Supreme Court their bodies are not theirs legally. I get there is a new life growing inside of them when they are impregnated. However, if my country came to me with laws that said I must get a vasectomy to remove procreation options, you’d have to tie me down. You better have me in an underground prison with 100 soldiers to guard me because I’m going to rage against the cage. If men were legally mandated to have their bodies impacted and changed without proper medical options or care, I’d say that men in this country would rise up and feel oppressed.

Trigger laws about abortion have been put into effect. Some states are law-bound to add a 10-year sentence for murder if a mother is faced with terminating a pregnancy. There are those of you reading this article applauding that, and the harshness of that scares me completely. There are laws that will remove certain birth control options and allow privacy to be removed from each and every woman in this country. That is a punishment wrapped in cruelty that will lead to dangerous underground abortion facilities rising up all around this country, and some women will lose their lives.

I only know and feel this way. I am an American. I have a Constitution that allows the President to pick the Supreme Court justices. However, I have a Constitution that I feel has been usurped and interpreted in a way that I believe has hurt my daughter's civil rights. I see nothing that will change my course. Each and every American is entitled to their journey as long as they do not hurt others. They have a right to own a firearm without undue government intervention. They have a right to live in any place they see as home. Color, religion, name and other identifiers should not be legally limited in any way. Sex should not be impacted legally either and we are impacting women in this country. They do not have the same rights as men in our country now and I cannot remove that image from my mind.

I also have another image in my mind. The smile I had that grew on my face when I heard my daughter’s first heartbeats. That sound changed me. An explosion of thoughts, anxiety and supercharged adrenaline ran through my mind. Life as my God and science described and created was blossoming inside my former wife’s womb. Life was growing inside of her and I will not deny the existence of that heartbeat. For me, there was no choice and no option to terminate that life. My babies were and are my everything. I cannot remove that from the moment of unrest in our debate.

I had financial resources. I was not a single young mother that was raped or impacted by a pedophile relative. I had a nursery painted with a crib and toys and plentiful amounts of food. I was not a minority who statistics say get poorer health care treatment in this country. I was ready and eager for the birth. My former wife and I planned, prepared and designed our lives for the bundle that was coming to us. We were ready.

What about women who have it thrust upon them in evil and insidious ways?

I’m perturbed by some of our country’s men and their lack of fulfilling their roles in fatherhood. Perhaps if more men would not just be donors of their DNA and more involved in their children’s entrance into this world and more impactful and financially invested in their baby’s existence, maybe women wouldn’t have such hard choices to make. Maybe they would feel like their journey could involve the new life growing inside of them. If we removed her shame and blame and held men equally accountable for unscheduled pregnancies, we wouldn’t be on this road.

I personally think men should have no say in this debate. Women should be allowed to sit peacefully and discuss their beliefs and the merits of their station. We as Americans should never limit access and equality to anyone, especially women, who didn’t even get the right to vote until 1920. Women have had to fight for every inch in this country.

Men historically have denied women’s rights since our country’s inception. Please let this discourse be theirs.

Gentlemen, please listen and learn from the ladies around you. Their journey is different, but it must be equal, and it must be theirs.

Kevin Hale is an instructor with Decatur Public Schools.

