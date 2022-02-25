KEVIN HALE: The value of an always-loving friend

We don’t deserve dogs. They are walking, drooling and tail-wagging vessels of unconditional love. They are there to greet us every time we come home whether we had the greatest day at work, or we are breaking stuff when we come barreling into the house. To be blunt, they are family members with fur.

This is story about a magical dog. A dog that gave so much of herself she enters my mind just about every day. Her fearless and undaunted ability to be there for me was the stuff of legend, and I miss her so much my heart hurts in all the cracks and crevices.

Her name was Aspen. She was a Doberman puppy we found at the pound. She was sitting in her own urine, scared and shaking when I met her. She was a black and tan Doberman that was beautiful to the eye.

She moved to the front of the cage and let out the saddest cry in the history of dog whimpering. It was a quiet and reserved whimper. It was if she was sitting on a pier watching the last ship to safety from the tsunami sail away. She repeated this cry over and over until my gaze met hers and then it hit. The moment when bonding becomes loving and loving becomes family. Aspen became mine, but to be honest with you, I became hers.

For years we raised her. She snuck on the furniture and jumped off when I came home, and then she would lay on my feet when I watched TV. She was “potty trained” from the first day we brought her into the house and if she did have an accident it was because we failed her and were gone too long. She would take us to see her accident and then hide because she feared a punishment was coming. My wife wouldn’t let anyone lay on hand on her. Aspen was royalty.

Aspen was brilliant. She knew about 20 words and if you said the word bath around her, she hid like a dirty child not wanting to get into the suds and be washed behind the ears. She knew the sound of the leash and exploded with energy when the jingle hit her ears.

The day I was told my kidneys had failed and I would have to go into dialysis treatment, she saw me crying and held me with her noble and beautiful head and neck. She stood by me as my wife and I laid out the plan that would eventually save my life.

When I was racked with illness from my treatments there were days of uncontrollable vomit and diarrhea. In those moments Aspen would come into the bathroom and put her head on my back as I wretched up the empty contents of my stomach. The dog never wavered. Never ran away.

After I received my kidney transplant, she knew I was better. She smiled and was joyous in her approach to me. Aspen threw herself at me when I came home after my surgery and watched as my family danced joyously around me. Aspen danced, too.

I now had tons of time to reflect on my story and how much the dog I saved really saved me.

To have a friend in your darkest hours that refuses to leave your side is more valuable than all the gold in Fort Knox. Aspen would not leave me even when my rage and fear was the greatest. Her love just kept coming.

The day we had to put Aspen down I held her. We picked her up and took her to the vet and carried her in knowing that the end was nigh. It was time and her suffering had reached a level we could not bear any longer. So, we did what any loving family would do. We ended her suffering. We did the right thing and had her euthanized.

The vet shaved her and then injected her, and she went with no fight or struggle. She was brave even in her death. I hoped I could show the same courage when my time was at hand. I held her and cried so loud I’m sure it shook the entire building.

They say all dogs go to heaven, but how do you say good-bye to a canine family member that brought heaven to you in your suffering and unrelenting pain? Why does our maker send us animals that our heart holds onto with such fierceness and silly idiosyncrasies?

I really wonder the purpose. I just know I’ll thank God when I get in His presence for the gift of dogs. I’ll also sit with Aspen forever knowing that there are no angels in that joyous place that could ever love me more than her.

Thanks Aspen. Rest. Next time I see you let’s go for a walk.

