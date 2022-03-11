KEVIN HALE They did not pick their circumstance

I was out with my friends the other night and we keep things pretty light. The conversation usually evolves into who was the greatest third baseman of all time or who’s the GOAT in football? Michael or Lebron? It’s fun and filled with slapstick, joke telling and pointing out each other’s flaws. It's boys being boys.

One night as we gazed over our Winery burgers, one of my friends said a sentence that almost broke our friendly gathering into a Pier 6 brawl. He said, “Man, single mothers what do they expect?” I said, “What do you mean?”

My friend's retort was cold and mean-spirted. He blurted, “They created their situation and want handouts and help around every turn.”

My eyes grew cold and my heart rate and blood pressure began to rise, and I stood up and said, “Take it back!”

God is an incredible being. He takes you on roads that are educational and full of character building. If you listen and truly take in your journey, God impresses upon you lessons that are life long and full of enrichment.

My Maker made me a single father. Through life, divorce and my mistakes, I had to raise three children alone. I was a single parent through the car crash of my life, and it was thrown on me. It wasn’t laid at my feet with tenderness and care. I woke up. Went to work. I came home and had to navigate my life with three little babies tied to my waist, teaching, coaching and life.

I never signed up for 3 a.m. feedings, diaper changing, providing shelter, fun and education for three small children all by myself. It wasn’t “the plan.” I thought I had a partner to rear my children. Well, that went sideways in a hurry.

I parented in a time when changing stations for diapers weren’t in men’s restrooms. For some reason, a Decatur restaurant didn’t put them in the men’s room. Heaven forbid a father would want to change their child’s diaper. I was so angry about it I stood in the women’s restroom line clutching my infant son with the ladies waiting to use the facilities.

Think about those poor ladies standing in line to relieve themselves with a man, who my new wife says, “Looks like 20 miles of unpaved road on a rain-soaked day.” I’m gritting my teeth and angry because of the situation. I have a screaming son in my arms with a diaper bag strapped around me. Those women had to be terrified and completely overwhelmed with amazement.

I got to the front of the line and explained my situation and asked the lady behind me to hold the women out while I changed my son in the restroom. She complied. I changed my son, and I walked out of the bathroom. On the way out each and every one of those women applauded as I walked out. God bless their souls and overworked bladders.

I had so many comically funny moments raising my children that I’m sure it would make a great book to read. I had to shop for feminine products with my young daughter after she got her menstrual cycle and it was two blind souls standing in a grocery aisle begging for assistance to find the right directions on the right box of product for my little girl.

There was the time my son put feces in my shoe, and I wore the shoe to work, not knowing that I was the reason a cloud of stench followed me for six hours. I looked at the bottom of my shoe for hours unable to find the product that created the smell. When I took my shoe off, the revelation was truly embarrassing.

I had thousands of moments like that and I cussed under my breath, begged for God to stop my suffering and for five years I slugged though life, burned dinners, got soap in my kids' eyes at bath time and played “Barney and Friends” VHS videos 5,278 times. I hate that purple dinosaur.

I thought I was cursed. I wasn’t. It was manna from heaven. It was the gift that kept on giving. I built trust and talked about everything under the sun with my children. There was no uncomfortable subject. One of the proudest moments of my life was when my daughter got her menstrual cycle she didn’t cry out for the female nurse at school. She didn’t want a female teacher with her in the restroom in that tender and tough moment for a young woman. My daughter cried out for me. We got through it together.

Single mothers and single parents need your help. Surely you know people and see relatives raising children alone. They did not pick their circumstance. They did not “make a bed” they have to live in. No. They are fighting to survive. Please keep your judgements locked away in the dark corners of your heart.

If you can, take a single parent’s car to get their oil changed and flip the bill. Put a gas card in an envelope and place it in their mail box. Buy a bag of groceries and drop it off. Cook a casserole and put the cooking instructions on the pan and drop it off. Walk over after you mow your yard and mow their yard.

You have no concept of the hurricane force winds you can put in a parent’s sails. Don’t look at it as a hand out. Call it an early Christmas gift, because I assure you that’s the way the single parent will receive your wonderful gesture.

Now back to the Winery and my discussion with my friend. He apologized for his rudeness. I apologized for my quick and terse response. As we were leaving, he hugged me and said, “I’m going to go home and read a bed time story to my kids.” I told him, “Now you’re cooking with gravy!”

And ladies, if you see a man standing in front of an aisle full of feminine products, clutching the hand of a little girl reading a box of a product, he probably never read in his life be intrepid. Be courageous. Walk up and politely say, “Can I help you?”

You won’t believe the sigh you will hear.

Kevin Hale is an instructor with Decatur Public Schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0