Kevin Hale: Valentine's Day gush still needed

I’m not sure I understand Valentine’s Day. Men really only buy into this “holiday” because we think our significant others see the day as special.

I’m sure there are many of you out there that rally around that scantily clad cherub that shoots love arrows at people we’d like to display meaningful love intentions towards. Men dance around this day like sandpipers running in the waves on a beach. We jump in and jump out on varying levels, but we play along on a day filled with the commercialization of card, flower and candy economic investment.

My wife is not the Valentine’s Day sweetheart. She sees flowers as a waste of money. She is not the romantic damsel in need of love reassurances. She’s tough, rough and sees love as great, but she doesn’t need a cookie bouquet to make Valentine’s Day lift her soul.

I do not believe in reincarnation. However, if it was a real manifestation my wife in a past life would have been woman that crossed the Oregon Trail and stitched up wounds, drove the wagons, hunted elk, fought off bandits and never complained. She is focused on being focused. A day of love in a year of obstacles doesn’t impress her. My wife believes that love is you taking out the garbage on every Tuesday, so she doesn’t have to do it. She doesn’t play and Valentine’s Day is a day of play. So, to be honest, I could take Valentine’s Day off because of her dogged refusal to give into the dogma of what Valentine’s Day represents.

Men struggle with remembering Valentine’s Day. It isn’t a prime day of list making and goal accomplishment unless you’re in high school and you are in the early stages of that cheesy, corny and syrup sugary love. Gentlemen tend to use the day as an early investment and then we drift away from the sugar and head towards getting on with the business of dating and finding the on switch to our lives. We lose the meaning and then we lose the opportunity to lift our loved one’s spirits on a day that loses meaning to men in a lot of ways.

Now, I’ve kind of down played Valentine’s Day. I have explained my wife’s refusal to recognize the meaning of it. Let me say I still buy her flowers. I stop and get her chocolate and I look forward to a date night and a nice long dinner. I love gushing over her. And men you need to gush, too. Valentine’s Day should be a reminder of your commitment and not a dance to find silly ways to commercialize your love. It should be you moving annually to recognize the one you care most about.

I spoil my wife on Valentine’s Day. Even though she growls and protests that the money could go towards helping those in need and that she doesn’t require being spoiled, but I growl right back. I tell her you have to honor love’s toughness and is her love tough.

When I couldn’t walk, she literally carried and pushed me in a wheelchair. She toileted me when I was terribly ill. If that ain’t love, then I have no idea what the definition of love is.

When doctors delivered bad news, my wife told me to “cowboy up.” When I wanted to quit, she grabbed my lapels and said, “Get up and try. Quit complaining and find a way.”

You’ve got to drape flowers all over that “Hallmark movie stuff.”

Every Valentine’s Day after she complains about the money I spent. After she tells me we could have given the money to someone in need. I see her mouth curl up in the corners. She isn’t all barbed wire and gristle.

We all have Valentines. Yeah, sometimes we need reasons to rally and deliver gifts to recognize them. If Valentine’s Day kick starts that rallying point, then so be it.

Love is you digging in when you’re not sure you see her across the dinner table anymore. Love is not always sugar. Love can be hot spice and full of mistakes, pit falls and pain. Valentine’s Day is your chance to “Cowboy up.” It is an opportunity to say, “Yes, I’m flawed. I have stumbled. Here is a reminder of my commitment to get back up and love you.”

Roses aren’t that expensive when you give them with those words.

Kevin Hale is an instructor with Decatur Public Schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0