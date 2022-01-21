Kevin Hale: What has COVID-19 turned us into?

She was trying. I mean really trying, to meet the needs of the people she was serving.

I have no idea what a cashier makes an hour in this day and age, but in our new world it sure isn’t enough. She politely asked the older gentleman to raise his mask and then he released expletives and laced her with anger that was way over the top.

She paused -- no, she recoiled -- and asked him again because of the store policy. He began calling all of us wearing masks sheep and the cliché of his diatribe went on for about five minutes.

I just wanted my toilet paper and cereal and to bid the day good night. I just wanted it over. I wanted COVID-19, the hate, the confusion and the fear I’m feeling about teaching and my life all to go away. I wanted my life back and I sure as biscuits and gravy wanted the toilet paper I was holding.

Our country has become a political cauldron of blood, sweat and fears. Fears about rights being violated and friends being alienated because they found out you were Republican this, or Democrat that. I’m lost as to when this became our daily discourse.

When did attacking a young cashier trying to follow their store guidelines become a chance to defend your political tribe and to dig your fangs in deep? I don’t understand what we are becoming.

I understand the Anti-Mask Movement. Masks are awful to wear. I get it. I wore mine in the school I teach in and I still got COVID. My sickness was real and frightening. It’s real. If you don’t believe in vaccinations and masks then stand by your principles and understand you may not get to travel or work or attend functions. There is a price to be paid for your decisions.

I have friends who are protesting and will not get the vaccine. I get it. I don’t shout them down and I listen to their cause. To be honest I’m vaccinated and boosted. I wear my mask in public.

I’m the poster child for those who are in the most danger from COVID infection. However, I’m going to fight for every inch. My politics don’t involve using COVID as a mantle to rest trophies on and gloat over. And my politics sure don’t have troops mounted on the border to attack young cashiers doing me a service by being behind the counter.

The Macon County Health Board made a decision the other day to control the flow of information. I am so proud they decided to walk that decision back. It says a lot when leadership listens to the community. When people want transparency and they raise their hands and ask for it and leadership listens. I am always thrilled when leadership responds to their constituency.

I don’t see much of that response from many of our city, county, state, country and world leaders today. I hope many of our leaders will follow the Macon County Health Board's example and be a little more open with the information spigot. Information that could save lives.

That man in the store I spoke of earlier kept ripping on that young lady. Kept grinding on her and others in his line. I had all I could take. I said in very clear terms, “Sir, I may lose my job. I may lose my argument and I may lose my life. You can call me a sheep and I’ll bah for you all day. Just know if you go at that young lady one more time it’s you and me for as long as I can go.”

My line clapped for me. The young cashier thanked me. The angry man turned and looked at the monster teeth COVID mask I was wearing and left the store.

Victory!

My toilet paper was safely procured and delivered to my home.

Man, the things we do for toilet paper.

Kevin Hale is an instructor with Decatur Public Schools.

