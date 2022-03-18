KEVIN HALE: What mental trauma can do to students

She died on Millikin University’s campus in 1979. She had a brain aneurism in Scovill Hall when she was 36 years old. I was 14.

My mother’s death happened decades ago and I still deal with the ramifications and repercussions of her passing. She was erased from the landscape of my family. It destroyed my early teenage years.

Students all around this Decatur Public Schools and community schools deal with stressors and impactors that leave them in the same wreckage I had to crawl out of in 1979. The academic world calls them ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences). ACEs cause tons of mental wreckage for children that require years of patience and understanding to repair.

I’m going to share a dark secret with you. I became a monster when my mother died. I went to school the very next day after my mother died. I’m not telling you that to amaze you. I’m going to tell you that because I went to school to burn the world down.

Teachers in my building were tortured by my debates and rude blatant attempt to embarrass them. I would research the topics we were studying and then during a teacher’s lecture I would wait like a lion staring at a lamb. I would wait for the mistake and I would pounce. I would raise my hand and challenge them with my snide and cruel investigative facts. The whole time my soul raged against the cage and the teachers I had suffered from my blatant disrespect.

Kids need time to heal from mental trauma. Educational settings have a constant struggle in trying to let children’s young brains and fragile psyches catch up to the trauma that wrecks their lives. The time our schools and teachers buy is precious.

Schools must be holistic in dealing with students who want to do nothing but let their emotions, fears, depression, PTSD and other psychological manifestations ooze out of our pours. Schools, whether we like it or not, have become mental health institutions. God bless educators for reaching for valuable children who get written off when they act out and ruin academic time in class. Just know they are acting out to release pain and not put a dent in the metal of a classroom environment or lesson plan.

School districts all around the state need to quit giving lip service to student mental health and rehabilitation and start putting a plan in place to save the kids paddling desperately in the life boats they are trapped in on the storm riddled seas of their minds.

I have some ideas. Every school should invest in six counselors for every school. Those professionals should be tasked with the duties of finding those students who disrupt and deter themselves and others from finding an education and their potential. We would invest in trained professionals who would seek out students and give them counseling and connect it to behavior modification and finding ways to let the child release their pain in healthy ways and handle the classroom setting without setting it off.

We also need to give teachers more time to receive training in dealing with ACEs. Schools have done a solid job, but they need to do more in the way of helping educators recognizing the signs of trauma in a student’s life. Schools need to understand schools are no longer for just teaching. Schools are for assisting all aspects of a student’s life and that means dealing with young minds in need of time to heal and be remediated.

Lastly, teachers must be allowed to have their frustrations, fears and angers dealt with in a non-punitive and heavily counsel-based system. Teacher’s provide triage and assistance to their students every day. They protect students and stop the harms that hit the students in their classrooms and hallways. We are legally required to report horrible abuses. And yet the front-line soldiers, our teachers, have no sanctuary to deal with their stressors. They lock stressors away in their minds and then feel the need to run and hide from them because they feel their profession requires them to deal with their pain all alone.

I have an idea for them, too. Provide an all teachers and teacher’s aides program that meets once a month. A half-day where teachers and aides are allowed to vent, share, and deal with their struggles. Create a non-punitive setting where educators can listen and learn from each other. It cannot be a moan and groan session. You can bring your gripes about students, but for every gripe you bring you must find and provide a positive solution. These groups should cross all experiences, ages and academic areas. Take a half-day every month. Embed counselors in those groups and let teachers find a way to exorcise their demons. With so many leaving the teaching profession these “Mental Health Days” might keep some valuable assets in our schools.

Mrs. Beverly Chapman was my language arts teacher at Decatur MacArthur High School and an angel in a lady’s dressings. She saved the monster I spoke of earlier in this piece.

One day I walked into Mrs. Chapman’s class and I was in full monster mode. Breaking souls and laughing. I sat down and Mrs. Chapman walked over to me and stared. I stared back and said, “What do you want?”

She paused and said words that went through me as if God’s hand had reached through my back and pulled out my heart. She said, “I knew your mother. She was my friend. She saw greatness in you. She would be ashamed of what you have become. And yet there is time for you to right all the wrongs.”

She reached me. Touched a part of me I thought was dead. The monster inside me evaporated, and I began to bawl tears of pain in her class. She got me to a counselor, and I started the long march out of my mental illness.

A courageous teacher changed me forever.

