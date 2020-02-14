Kristi Mullinix: Distant Durfee memories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Durfee prepares to close its doors for good this spring, I have decided to take a hike down memory lane. In the library high on a shelf in a storage closet, I found seven boxes that were labeled “New Durfee School History.”

I feel like a detective going through an old evidence locker.

I actually found a scrapbook from 1913. At that time the PTA was called the Mothers Club. The clubs bylaws are written in beautiful Palmer Method script.

The scrapbooks are amazing. They document not only the school’s history but how we have changed as a society. In one entry from 1912, the club discussed getting a visiting nurse to come to school, “to examine the children and ascertain whether they were subject to the itch, which was reported to exist in the Durfee School.”

When I first started teaching the nurse would come to the classroom several times a year to examine everyone’s scalp, she used something like a knitting needle and went from student to student. The school nurse hasn’t done this in at least 20 years.

Each scrapbook is unique. Some are leather and were embossed with the school name, one from 1949-1050 is mental with engraved signage. I can tell each person who created these scrapbooks took an enormous amount of time. Every time the school was mentioned in the The Decatur Herald or The Decatur Review, the newspaper clipping was glued or taped in.

Kristi Mullinix is an assistant principal for Decatur Public Schools.

