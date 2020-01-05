Kristi Mullinix: Marking the changes a life witnesses

Hello 2020! As we enter into a new decade my thoughts turn to how much we have changed as a community, nation and a world, but it seems that family life is what has been changed the most, especially by technology.
When my mom, Vivian Bundy, died in 2006, we as a family talked extensively about the changes that she lived to experience. She was born in 1932, and always said, “No one who was born in ’32 was wanted.” The Depression was alive and thriving when she entered this world. Over her lifetime, she saw so many changes.
As a child, her family had an outhouse. In fact, they didn’t have indoor plumbing until after she graduated from high school. My mom was the first of seven children to graduate from high school. Her brothers and sisters left school to earn a living.
Mom always bragged that she went to college, Brush College. She lived on 33rd St., and she referred to that neighborhood as “Punkin’ Center.” My mom was a very proud member of the first graduating class of Lakeview High School. Her class got to decide the school’s colors, mascot and I believe a girl in her class wrote the school song.
She worked many places: a flower shop (where she learned to make beautiful bows), the Staley cafeteria, the Signal Depot, follow by a short stint as a stay-at-home mom. She retired from Firestone working in the transportation department.
When the Signal Depot closed, she chose not to transfer, because she didn’t want to leave her family. She married my dad, Ray Bundy in 1955. There first apartment was above Standard Hatchery, where they got a discount for taking out the trash.
My mom shared great stories about her life with me. She told me about life growing up in Decatur in the 1940s. She roller skated at Danceland about every night except Wednesdays. When I asked her why not on Wednesdays, she told me that Wednesdays were reserved for blacks only, because they were excluded the other six days.
I about threw up when she explained that on the front door of the skating rink there was a sign and that is what it said. I will not quote the sign that was posted on the door, but the word that started with an “N” and was very prominent and unapologetic. We discussed this at length, and she said she felt horrible about it, but as a kid that was all she knew of the world she lived in.
She also told me that she started smoking as a young single gal in the mid-1950s when she worked at the Signal Depot because everyone in the office smoked. They all had an ashtray on their desk. The Army officers smoked, the soldiers smoked and so did all the civilian workers. She thought it made her look grown up.
Mom suffered from asthma all her life and always regretted the time she spent smoking. This may be why I have never smoked.
In 1980, my mom put a microwave oven on layaway at Sears. When the oven finally made its way to our kitchen, we thought life couldn’t get better. You could bake a potato in ten minutes! Mom would often say, “I don’t know how it does it, but it is the best appliance ever.”
My kids don’t know life without one. (Amazingly, I even witnessed my niece Jenny yelling, “Hurry up!” at our microwave one day!) The oven cost over $500 and took up a major chunk of counter space.
Next in the march of technology around 1982 came a Sony Betamax video recorder that my four siblings and I went together on for Mom’s Christmas present.
Then, in the early 1990s, Mom got a state-of-the art cellular “bag phone” from Verizon. I believe that her monthly plan included maybe 30 minutes and charged 30 cents for every single minute of talk time and messaging wasn’t even invented yet. When she would use it, she would say, “I feel like I’m a doctor or something.”
The night before my mom died, I was at her house. I was getting ready to leave and she ask me to wait a moment as she hit a button on the Dell laptop we had just given her and declared, “Look at that, I just paid my Von Maur charge bill and saved 37 cents on a stamp.” Mom embraced the computer. She didn’t understand how it worked but she thought it was wonderful that she could get email and internet access.
In the blink of an eye another couple of decades will zip by and 2040 will be here. I wonder what my children will tell their children and grandchildren about the changes they have seen in their life.
Kristi Mullinix is an assistant principal for Decatur Public Schools.