Kristi Mullinix: Marking the changes a life witnesses

When the Signal Depot closed, she chose not to transfer, because she didn’t want to leave her family. She married my dad, Ray Bundy in 1955. There first apartment was above Standard Hatchery, where they got a discount for taking out the trash.

My mom shared great stories about her life with me. She told me about life growing up in Decatur in the 1940s. She roller skated at Danceland about every night except Wednesdays. When I asked her why not on Wednesdays, she told me that Wednesdays were reserved for blacks only, because they were excluded the other six days.

I about threw up when she explained that on the front door of the skating rink there was a sign and that is what it said. I will not quote the sign that was posted on the door, but the word that started with an “N” and was very prominent and unapologetic. We discussed this at length, and she said she felt horrible about it, but as a kid that was all she knew of the world she lived in.

She also told me that she started smoking as a young single gal in the mid-1950s when she worked at the Signal Depot because everyone in the office smoked. They all had an ashtray on their desk. The Army officers smoked, the soldiers smoked and so did all the civilian workers. She thought it made her look grown up.