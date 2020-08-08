Kristi Mullinix: When COVID-19 gives you lemons ...

No matter how we want it to be, life is always going to be different after COVID-19. I will always remember life before St. Patrick’s Day 2020, and how everything changed after that.
My family went to New Orleans the week after Mardi Gras for spring break. We knew about COVID-19 and we were careful during our stay, using lots of hand sanitizer and social distancing. I vividly remember sitting on a balcony on Bourbon Street watching scores of people get their picture taken with a bar worker holding a handmade sign that read, “We ain’t got no Corona,” and thinking if only one of them had the virus how it could be spread to so many people.
When we returned from vacation the governor quickly closed down businesses and schools. We held our collective breath for the next two weeks waiting to see if we had picked up the virus and were greatly relieved when we all stayed healthy. Life changed.
People were hoarding toilet paper, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and even Rice-A-Roni. Social distancing became a way of life. Seamstresses had a hard time finding elastic to make masks.
We stayed home and ate dinner as a family every night. We networked with friends for which shows to binge watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime. My son, Scott, practiced his clarinet more in those first two months than he had in the past seven years. He also picked up the flute and bass guitar.
My husband, Brian, was furloughed from St. Mary’s in mid-April. We started working on projects around the house that needed to be done, but we had never seemed to have the time. We now had the time.
We bought more paint in April 2020 than we had the first 30 years of our marriage. We painted closets, the garage door, bathrooms, the back patio, doors and touched up all the little places that needed a little attention.
When restaurants started doing “curbside delivery” it was wonderful. Being able to get a horseshoe from the Gin Mill or a salad from Coney McKane’s made life just a little easier. My husband’s SUV became the “dining car” with the addition of a plastic lap table across the center console. An area of the dashboard became the condiment bar as we stockpiled ketchup packets and dipping sauces.
Once summer came, the governor eased restrictions and we were able to eat at restaurants. Then people started to get greedy and defy common sense.
In the beginning people wore masks without objection. Once they were told they needed to wear a mask, some people became irate. I don’t like wearing a mask, but I’m going to because I couldn’t live with myself if I got someone sick. I’m a teacher and most teachers are rule-followers. If the sign says, “face covering required,” I will cover my face and if by chance I don’t have a mask with me, I will leave or buy a mask to wear.
Over the last several months, many people have mentioned that they were glad my son wasn’t a senior because those kids missed so much. I believe those kids were the lucky ones, they got 75% of their senior year. My son has wanted to be the drum major in the band since he was a freshman. He tried out and won the coveted position and now band season is most likely not going to happen.
I admire his band director, Jennifer Morrow, who at a recent band parent Zoom meeting said, “Band will look different, but I will do everything I can to make the best of it. The kids won’t be playing for the football team, but they might be playing at a nursing home with people watching from the windows.”
That is the attitude that we must carry on with-when life gives you lemons make lemonade.
Kristi Mullinix is an assistant principal for Decatur Public Schools.
