Kristi Mullinix: When COVID-19 gives you lemons ...

No matter how we want it to be, life is always going to be different after COVID-19. I will always remember life before St. Patrick’s Day 2020, and how everything changed after that.

My family went to New Orleans the week after Mardi Gras for spring break. We knew about COVID-19 and we were careful during our stay, using lots of hand sanitizer and social distancing. I vividly remember sitting on a balcony on Bourbon Street watching scores of people get their picture taken with a bar worker holding a handmade sign that read, “We ain’t got no Corona,” and thinking if only one of them had the virus how it could be spread to so many people.

When we returned from vacation the governor quickly closed down businesses and schools. We held our collective breath for the next two weeks waiting to see if we had picked up the virus and were greatly relieved when we all stayed healthy. Life changed.

People were hoarding toilet paper, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and even Rice-A-Roni. Social distancing became a way of life. Seamstresses had a hard time finding elastic to make masks.