Kristin Eberhard: Adjusting the US Senate fairly

One person, one vote. That's the dream of American democracy — and, sadly, the myth. The most powerful American lawmaking body patently violates that principle.

The United States Senate was explicitly designed to be undemocratic. It represents states, not people. Population-wise, some states are the size of large cities, others the size of large countries. If Wyoming were a city, it wouldn't even make the list of the nation's most populous 25 municipalities. But more people live in California than either Canada or Australia. Wyoming and California each get two senators, meaning some voters have 70 times more Senate representation.

Half of the nation's people have only 18 senators representing them, but there are 52 senators from the 26 smallest states, home to just 18% of Americans.

Unlike many other countries — with undemocratic upper houses of the national legislature that are less powerful than the lower, "people's houses" — our Senate exerts near-total control over federal legislating: The Senate version of a bill prevails over the House-passed version, at least partially, 82% of the time. And the Senate is the exclusive gatekeeper for all treaties and nominations, including the Supreme Court.