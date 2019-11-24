KYLE COTTON: Decatur Pump House can be rescued

Construction, renovation and demolition all come with cost and, in this case, Tate and Lyle has already incurred for the remediation. However, demolition has not yet occurred and there is still time to act on saving a piece of history. The Pump House is a piece of Decatur’s history, a one-of-a-kind concrete and stone structure on the water down the street from the Decatur Park District’s most recent development, Splash Cove at Overlook Adventure Park. A recent evaluation from an Oak Park-based historical preservationist, architect and structural engineer Stephen Kelly determined the building is in much better shape than he ever imagined, which gives hope that with the public’s help the building could be saved and adaptively reused. We have a lot of very successful companies here in Central Illinois that could take on every part of the project from design development and construction to installation of new shore walls and docks for better lake access. It’s the “what ifs” that make projects such as this fun and enjoyable for everyone involved.