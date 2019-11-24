KYLE COTTON: Decatur Pump House can be rescued

Adaptive reuse is just that, adaptive reuse. It is finding new uses for existing buildings or structures that have outlived or exhausted their initial use. This can be done in a multitude of different directions based on the property in question and is often found all over the world today. Preserving the natural beauty of one-of-a-kind structures in the area it was initially built has become top priority for cities all over the United States. Being able to save and look back on the memories made at a property and continue to build on those existing memories without starting completely over makes it all worth it.
As an architecture buff and environmental consultant located here in Central Illinois, there is nothing I like to see more then preserving history and re-purposing older structures that were once dilapidated and abandon. New buildings being built to replicate older buildings will never have the same life expectancy as the older pre-historical buildings due to the changes in construction materials over the years. It has become more common in today’s society due to changes in technology and changes in construction means, methods and materials available on the market to re-purpose older structures. Architects, Engineers, Historical Preservationist and Environmentalists such as myself love a good challenge and what better way to be challenged then to turn an old factory or corporate office building into lofts, apartments or mixed use facilities.
I have been involved with quite a few adaptive reuse projects in my time as an environmental consultant throughout all of Illinois from residential, commercial and industrial. My favorite to date was the $110 million renovation at the University of Chicago’s Saieh Hall of Economics, formerly the Chicago Theological Seminary. The building had deferred maintenance in several areas and a non-functional footprint that was not fitting for the institutional sector. It underwent an extensive complete gut renovation throughout the building, restoring old leaded stained glass windows offsite, digging out the basement, replicating the steel window frames and restoring gargoyles, limestone washing the façade, a complete environmental remediation removing all asbestos throughout the property and more. Following its renovation and additions, the building was LEED Certified Gold by the United States Green Building Council. which certifies buildings based on their sustainability in building design, construction and operation.
Many older buildings that have sat vacant for years are everywhere and most can be picked up for little to nothing. Old churches, schools and office buildings that were glorious back in their day have sold for as little as a $1 donation. This being due to the cost of liability, insurance, demolition, and environmental remediation and/or tax liens placed on the properties that the owners must still deal with while on their portfolio.
In the case of the A.E Staley pump house built in 1919, the owners, Tate and Lyle, have already began dealing with the environmental aspects such as asbestos and lead. The word “asbestos” tends to scare people, but what people don’t know is that we, as licensed asbestos professionals, have gone through extensive training and are governed under state, local, and federal regulatory agencies that monitor how the work is being performed. Inspectors from various agencies perform site visits at times to ensure the appropriate work practices and engineering controls are in place and effective and that hazardous materials are disposed of in accordance to the rules and regulations. Once all remediation activities are completed, these buildings are usually the cleanest they have been in years.
Construction, renovation and demolition all come with cost and, in this case, Tate and Lyle has already incurred for the remediation. However, demolition has not yet occurred and there is still time to act on saving a piece of history. The Pump House is a piece of Decatur’s history, a one-of-a-kind concrete and stone structure on the water down the street from the Decatur Park District’s most recent development, Splash Cove at Overlook Adventure Park. A recent evaluation from an Oak Park-based historical preservationist, architect and structural engineer Stephen Kelly determined the building is in much better shape than he ever imagined, which gives hope that with the public’s help the building could be saved and adaptively reused. We have a lot of very successful companies here in Central Illinois that could take on every part of the project from design development and construction to installation of new shore walls and docks for better lake access. It’s the “what ifs” that make projects such as this fun and enjoyable for everyone involved.
Staley Pump House
Staley Club House 1922
Pump house
Kyle Cotton is a 2007 Eisenhower graduate with 10 years of experience as a environmental consultant.