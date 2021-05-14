Kyliah May: Good teachers make good teachers

I have wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember. That dream will soon become my reality in just a few short months when I graduate from Illinois State with my degree in Middle Level Education and complete my final teaching internship over the summer.

Growing up as the oldest of nine siblings, I became comfortable with communicating, interacting, and working with young people at an early age. It wasn’t until I got older, however, that I learned just how difficult being a teacher can be, but also how strong an impact a good teacher can have.

I am extremely fortunate to have had a number of teachers who left a permanent impression on me and who I still keep in contact with to this day, one middle school science teacher in particular. Middle school can be a tough time for many, but the passion in this teacher’s voice and demeanor as he stood in front of our classroom was palpable, and always a highpoint of my day. The impact he had on my life made me want to have that same impression on students of my own, and it’s why I start each day of teaching with this simple phrase: “It’s a beautiful day to change lives.”