Leonard Greene: Why Colin Kaepernick took a knee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

He isn’t trending right now, but he should be.

Still, it didn’t take long for savvy social media mavens to make the connection between banished NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was blacklisted after taking a knee against police brutality, and Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis cop who was fired after taking a knee on a black man’s neck.

The two images side by side say everything that needs to be said on the subject of social justice in America.

Long before Kaepernick began his national anthem protest, black people were complaining about the weight of the white man’s boot on their necks.

The rest of America thought it was a metaphor. But there it is on a 10-minute video for all the world to see: A white cop’s knee on a black man’s neck, and now the victim, George Floyd, a 46-year-old father of two, is dead.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!??” NBA legend LeBron James wrote on Instagram along with a post of a kneeling Kaepernick and the kneeling cop. “Or is it still blurred to you?”

Bernice King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., also made reference to the two kneeling men.