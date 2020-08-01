Leonard Pitts Jr.: Donald Trump: 'Nobody likes me'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Nobody likes me." -- Donald Trump

"Truth or Consequences" is the name of a town in New Mexico, and of a game show dating from the 1940s. But it's also one of the primal laws of existence. Where an important truth is denied, consequences follow.

So none of us can be surprised at the state of the union after seven months of Donald Trump's lies, alibis and magical thinking in the face of one of the worst public health crises in history. More than 150,000 of us are dead, the U.S. economy just endured its worst quarter on record and there is no sign the disaster is going to abate any time soon. To the contrary, the federal government is adding to the list of "red zone" states _ i.e., states where the COVID-19 infection rate continues to climb. Twenty-one states _ nearly half the country _ now make the list, including Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Mississippi.

And it should be lost on none of us that the "red zone" states are also mostly red states. Nineteen of the 21 -- California and Nevada are the outliers -- went for Trump in 2016. Red states, not to put too fine a point on it, are those we'd expect to be most susceptible to his lies, alibis and magical thinking, and most resistant to masks and social distancing.