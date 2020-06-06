Leonard Pitts Jr.: First Amendment has no meaning … unless

A far more ominous and far-reaching withdrawal from our social covenant has come in response to that unrest. Meaning the 138 police attacks, most of them deliberate, that had occurred as of Wednesday against reporters reporting on the uprising. We are indebted to Nick Waters of Bellingcat, an investigative journalism website, for keeping track.

The victims include a reporter in Louisville, Ky., who was targeted with pepper bullets, and a CBS News audio engineer in Minneapolis shot with rubber bullets. A photographer in Minneapolis, who may or may not have been deliberately targeted, was shot and blinded in one eye. And an Australian news crew was roughed up outside the White House Monday, as government goons — the description is apt — wielded gas, flash-bangs and rubber bullets against protesters so that Donald Trump could shamble up to a church he has seldom attended and hold up a book — the Bible — he has almost certainly never read. In so doing, they shredded four of the five guarantees in the Amendment quoted above.

You can lay much of the blame for this squarely at Trump's feet. His nonstop demonizing of journalists — his "fake news" and "enemy of the people" mantras — has certainly exacerbated and emboldened this misconduct.