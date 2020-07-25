Leonard Pitts Jr.: John Lewis’ life was a master class in stubborn resolve

What Lewis had was not patience, but rather, the ability to keep coming back. After his skull was fractured marching for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, he returned to the bridge. After he and other Freedom Riders were beaten senseless at a bus station in Montgomery, he returned to the buses. After he ran for Congress and lost, he ran again and won.

And then there’s the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. For 15 years, Lewis repeatedly introduced a bill authorizing its construction only to see it blocked each time by Sen. Jesse Helms, the arch racist Republican. Helms retired in early 2003, and the bill passed that same year.

“We never gave up, we never gave in,” Lewis said. One is reminded of something he told voters when he ran for Congress that second time, squaring off against Julian Bond. Bond was a civil-rights legend in his own right, a handsome man with a mop of curly hair. “Vote for the tugboat,” said the squat, balding Lewis, “not the showboat.” And they did.

Bond died in 2015. Another hero of the Selma movement, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, died the same day Lewis did. Indeed, most of the giants of that era now are gone. And of all that we lose in losing them, perhaps the most important is that thing Lewis had in such abundance: stubborn resolve.