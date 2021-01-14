Leonid Bershidsky: Dangers inherent in tech censorship

I can’t say I was surprised to see American commentators jump in with condescending retorts telling Navalny that he doesn’t get it, that he doesn’t understand the importance of cracking down on insurrection or the right of private companies to police their platforms. The thing is, he nearly died defending Russians’ right to protest, and, as a corruption fighter, he’s spent more than a decade delving into the shadowy relationships between private companies and the state. If he hasn’t earned the right to be heard as an expert on such matters, I don’t know who has.

The private company argument simply doesn’t fly. Twitter and Facebook have tolerated Trump and his fans in all their glory — calls for journalists to be murdered, racist bile, direct threats — throughout the Trump presidency. Even if they said they didn’t, the stuff was impossible to miss as a user of the social platforms. Apple, Google and Amazon allowed the censorship-free platform Parler, frequented by the far right, to grow using their services until two things happened: last week’s Capitol riot — and the Georgia Senate elections that handed the Democrats full political control of the U.S.