Linda Pankau Scribner : COVID-19 isolation challenging for those struggling with substance abuse

Even before coronavirus arrived, we were in the midst of an opioid epidemic that was levying a significant toll on our country and state.

I’ve seen and experienced the devastation of opioids firsthand, both as a nurse and as a mother. Two of my sons have lost their lives to opioids – Jordan, a football state champion and avid outdoorsman, at the age of 20 in 2014 and Jacob a wonderful father with a successful business, at the age of 29 in 2019.

My other two sons have overdosed as well. Both are in recovery and doing well, but the road to sobriety is challenging and perilous. This is especially true amid the new normal of COVID-19.

The face-to-face counseling and group therapy sessions that are so critical for those in recovery have largely disappeared due to social distancing. Virtual meetings and activities are popping up, but web gatherings don’t foster the desired level of camaraderie and community. Losing a job or being furloughed are also huge triggers that can produce deep feelings of anxiety and depression.

With all the change, uncertainty and isolation, many are turning to riskier behaviors, such as alcohol and drugs, as a way to cope, creating the perfect recipe for a relapse or overdose.