Linda Pankau Scribner : COVID-19 isolation challenging for those struggling with substance abuse

Even before coronavirus arrived, we were in the midst of an opioid epidemic that was levying a significant toll on our country and state.
I’ve seen and experienced the devastation of opioids firsthand, both as a nurse and as a mother. Two of my sons have lost their lives to opioids – Jordan, a football state champion and avid outdoorsman, at the age of 20 in 2014 and Jacob a wonderful father with a successful business, at the age of 29 in 2019.
My other two sons have overdosed as well. Both are in recovery and doing well, but the road to sobriety is challenging and perilous. This is especially true amid the new normal of COVID-19.
The face-to-face counseling and group therapy sessions that are so critical for those in recovery have largely disappeared due to social distancing. Virtual meetings and activities are popping up, but web gatherings don’t foster the desired level of camaraderie and community. Losing a job or being furloughed are also huge triggers that can produce deep feelings of anxiety and depression.
With all the change, uncertainty and isolation, many are turning to riskier behaviors, such as alcohol and drugs, as a way to cope, creating the perfect recipe for a relapse or overdose.
We’ve already seen several counties in Illinois report higher overdose numbers in the first quarter of this year compared to 2019. While I worry this will only get worse as the pandemic continues, there is much we can do to support this vulnerable population.
If you know anyone who might be susceptible to an overdose, make sure you carry and know how to administer the opioid antagonist naloxone. Naloxone saved my two sons who survived overdoses. Organizations across the country are mailing and delivering naloxone during COVID-19. You can obtain it at most opioid treatment facilities as well. Additionally, several states have instituted directives for doctors to co-prescribe naloxone when either prescribing riskier amounts of opioids or when writing a prescription for someone who may be at higher risk for overdose.
We must also ensure those struggling with substance abuse during the pandemic have established networks of connection and support from family and friends. Stigmas often prevent people from coming forward and sharing their feelings. But now more than ever, it is crucial that they feel comfortable speaking up and seeking help.
While we can’t bring back Jordan or Jacob, we can make a difference for others. We must understand the difficulty COVID-19 poses for those with a history of addiction and do our best to help them navigate and ultimately prevail through these unprecedented circumstances.
Dopesick: The heroin epidemic
Linda Pankau Scribner is a resident in Tuscola.
