MARC A. THIESSEN: Biden owed chance Trump didn't get

WASHINGTON -- After the 2016 election, violent protests erupted across the country and the cry went up on the left: Donald Trump is "not my president." So, I want to say this is clearly as I possibly can: Joe Biden is my president.
I didn't vote for Biden. I opposed his candidacy and expect that I will oppose a great deal of what he does in office. But on Jan. 20, he is president of the United States -- and that makes him my president. He deserves a chance to succeed, and we should all hope that he does.
Democrats never gave Trump that chance. They declared themselves the "resistance" and launched a campaign of obstruction against virtually everything Trump tried to do. They challenged his legitimacy from day one and spent the first two years of his presidency pushing the now-disproved narrative that he had colluded with Russia to steal the election. When that failed, they tried to impeach him anyway. Trump was often his own worst enemy, but no president in my lifetime has faced such a relentless campaign aimed at his destruction.
So, when Biden issued his call for unity during his victory speech, declaring that it was "time to put away the harsh rhetoric" and "stop treating our opponents as our enemy," many on the right said: Oh, now you want unity? After four years of trying to annihilate Trump, now you want us to "lower the temperature" and "give each other a chance"? Thanks, but no thanks.
Here's the problem with that attitude: It was wrong when Democrats did it to Trump, and it would be wrong for conservatives to do the same to Biden today. Moreover, by his behavior since he lost the election, Trump has ceded any moral high ground he may have once possessed. The assault on the Capitol he incited was a disgrace. Not only did the pro-Trump mob violate the inner sanctum of our democracy, but it also marked a turning point when some on the right became what we all once condemned. That is unacceptable. It needs to stop now.
Watching the presidential transition (if one even dares to call it that) has been horrific. Trump's refusal to accept the election results, welcome his successor to the White House, attend his inauguration or preside over a peaceful transfer of power has been among the worst abdications of presidential responsibility I have witnessed in my lifetime.
We conservatives are supposed to be better than that. Unfortunately, many on our side have been far worse in recent days.
I will disagree with Biden more than I disagreed with Trump. But I will treat him fairly precisely because I was disgusted by how the left treated Donald Trump. And because Joe Biden is not my enemy -- he is my president.