MARC A. THIESSEN: Biden owed chance Trump didn't get

WASHINGTON -- After the 2016 election, violent protests erupted across the country and the cry went up on the left: Donald Trump is "not my president." So, I want to say this is clearly as I possibly can: Joe Biden is my president.

I didn't vote for Biden. I opposed his candidacy and expect that I will oppose a great deal of what he does in office. But on Jan. 20, he is president of the United States -- and that makes him my president. He deserves a chance to succeed, and we should all hope that he does.

Democrats never gave Trump that chance. They declared themselves the "resistance" and launched a campaign of obstruction against virtually everything Trump tried to do. They challenged his legitimacy from day one and spent the first two years of his presidency pushing the now-disproved narrative that he had colluded with Russia to steal the election. When that failed, they tried to impeach him anyway. Trump was often his own worst enemy, but no president in my lifetime has faced such a relentless campaign aimed at his destruction.