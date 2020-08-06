Marc A. Thiessen: Pelosi cares more about a victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON -- It should not be this hard to reach a bipartisan compromise when it comes to the $600-a-week federal unemployment supplement Congress approved earlier this year to help Americans who lost their jobs during the lockdown. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has made clear she prefers to let the benefits expire rather than compromise with Republicans, so that she can blame President Donald Trump for the pain inflicted on Americans.

Economists on both the left and right agree that we need to responsibly phase out the temporary federal enhancement. Ending it with no replacement would hurt workers and damage the economy. But continuing it in its current form would hold back our economic recovery by creating a disincentive for millions of Americans to return to work - because they can make more money staying home.

The federal supplement did not affect employment during the lockdown, because the economy was shut down and there were no jobs available. But now that businesses are reopening, employers trying to rehire workers are finding that they can't compete with enhanced unemployment. Nearly 1 in 5 small businesses report that they have had an employee turn down a job offer to remain on unemployment.