Mariel Garza: Conservatives keep base afraid

And those were the restrained responses.

All of this silly foaming at the mouth would be amusing to watch if it weren't so calculated to keep the GOP base riled up now that the ridiculous face mask furor has died down. Honestly, is there anything that can't be weaponized in the protracted culture war? It must be exhausting to be a conservative in modern-day America, angry and afraid all the time.

To be clear, the government has no plans to issue vaccination passports, which seems like a wise move given the ineptitude of the California Department of Motor Vehicles in issuing Real IDs. If it is done, it will be undertaken by businesses as part of their reopening protocol. The role for the government, according to Andy Slavitt, acting director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, it is to provide criteria for security, privacy and access.

Certainly, the use of digital vaccination certification apps raises legitimate concerns that need to be addressed. Does it even make sense to invest in passes when the government says that in a few short months there will be enough vaccines for everyone who wants one?