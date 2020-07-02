Mariel Garza: Redemption via putting on a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 1/2 years he’s served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head.

And while it’s far too late for Trump to be absolved of those sins, he could earn himself a tiny bit of redemption at the end of his first (and, very possibly, final) term by doing just one easy thing right now that could potentially save thousands of lives.

He could put on a face mask in public, and ask all Americans to do the same.

That’s it! Such a little thing. No sweat off his nose (well, actually yes, if he wears it correctly). And if he wants to Trump up the moment, fine, whatever. I won’t care if he lies and says he’s always supported wearing a mask, even before the Democrats did, so long as he stops feeding the absurd politicization of this simple piece of protective gear.