Mark Ahern: Progress will take commitment and vision

The crumbling bridges need repair long before the potholes, the corporations that have shipped jobs overseas cannot be penalized after the horse has left the barn, and the economic vision necessary to satisfy Republicans will never come to pass. The difference between a primary leader for the future of our democracy and a simple public administrator is a lack of vision.

The vision of Roosevelt, Kennedy and Eisenhower is a reference for the Biden Administration. It is a comment on where the nation is today and where it is headed. The crumbling physical infrastructure that the public administrators want to repair began with Eisenhower’s vision 70 years ago.

The crumbling social infrastructure that will continue to be neglected by every president forward (including Biden) was Roosevelt’s 90 years ago. The difference is that of public administration versus vision.

Today we repair the old items that require physical construction; we neglect the items that require an attention to economic bankruptcy; and we want good things for our nation without a party consensus on the national checkbook. It is the national checkbook that gets us every time. The broken party ideologies are always divided around that one key aspect of national progress: How to pay for it all.