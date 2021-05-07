Mark Ahern: Progress will take commitment and vision

The crumbling bridges need repair long before the potholes, the corporations that have shipped jobs overseas cannot be penalized after the horse has left the barn, and the economic vision necessary to satisfy Republicans will never come to pass. The difference between a primary leader for the future of our democracy and a simple public administrator is a lack of vision.
The vision of Roosevelt, Kennedy and Eisenhower is a reference for the Biden Administration. It is a comment on where the nation is today and where it is headed. The crumbling physical infrastructure that the public administrators want to repair began with Eisenhower’s vision 70 years ago.
The crumbling social infrastructure that will continue to be neglected by every president forward (including Biden) was Roosevelt’s 90 years ago. The difference is that of public administration versus vision.
Today we repair the old items that require physical construction; we neglect the items that require an attention to economic bankruptcy; and we want good things for our nation without a party consensus on the national checkbook. It is the national checkbook that gets us every time. The broken party ideologies are always divided around that one key aspect of national progress: How to pay for it all.
Eisenhower and Kennedy were the last visionaries. Eisenhower saw the interstate highway system as well as the future of the military industrial complex. He understood that a nation was not measured by the weapons it created or used, but in how it provided for mutual social progress as well as the defense and security of democracy. Kennedy proposed that we use the rockets meant to best the Russians in the delivery of nuclear warheads into ones used to land on the moon.
Roosevelt had a vision that was a social one. He envisioned a system that provided for retirees who never made enough to live out the remainder of their lives in reasonable comfort. Today the hardest working people in the nation do not live sustainable lives. All of the things that are crumbling around us were once envisioned by others decades ago. All we do is repair them.
Let the standard press understand that socialism in the system that the members of Congress live under and capitalism is the system that we live under. Congress will never reconcile socialism and capitalism for the mutual benefit of all. That would compromise their ability to divide, to obstruct, and to administer without vision using “democratically elected” power.
Do not expect (political) vison from administrators.
Mark Ahern is a resident of Decatur.