MARK AHERN: Voting rights just a part of democracy

How many decades of American history have passed and how many bills have been issued so far on this matter? How far have we come as a nation since Joe Biden gave lip service on the subject? Who among the elected really cares that much as long as their political careers are given the best chance to continue among the voting electorate? How many state residents promoted the legislatures who no more care about “secure elections” than fixing the broken party system itself? Let us examine the hypocrisy.

Voting is one-third of the democratic process. The remaining two are one part civic responsibility and one part accounted representation. Voting, civic responsibility, and accountable representation; all three must be present in order to comprise a fully democratic system. The elected know as much.

The elected know as much but they are more concerned with “voting rights” for they know that once the elections pass their elected careers are assured for another two years. They understand that voting rights have less to do with ballot access for the average citizen and more to do with an elite set of aristocrats having the best chance at winning. Real “voting rights” is actually being able to run against the ones who give lip service to the issue itself.

Americans must understand that they must follow up their votes with actual civic participation or no elected party loyalist will ever meet the needs of the nation let alone the local community itself. They must begin to know their territorial demographics in sufficient fashion to demand direct representation (as our founders intended) or no other interest in the nation will ever be served in balanced fashion.

We will always be casting votes in the broken processes of the broken party system.

So it is in our national history that one party feels it has to leave the state in order to prevent a quorum to prevent an amoral majority to vote as party loyalists. Both party majorities now work every angle possible to prevent any semblance of power for the average citizens. This includes district gerrymander, polling restrictions, and even ballot subterfuge itself (such as Kemp of Georgia).

It is our state residents who allow it to pass unchallenged, no different than the state of Florida allowing GWB elected over Gore.

Our presidents seem to feel that if they are the ones who were elected, the voting processes are working just fine. The very last priority on their to-do list is to provide a mechanism of accountability between the people and the elected; or proposing easier ballot access for all.

Joe Biden can give lip service to the “big lie” and go about his business without actually fixing or delivering anything new.

No elected official in this corrupt system will ever actually deliver mechanisms of accountability, let alone make it easier for the average citizen to be on the ballot for election him/herself.

That would defeat the intent and purpose of the supreme reign of their broken parties.

Mark Ahern is a resident of Decatur.

