Mark J. Rozell: The role of religion in presidential elections

Catholics comprise slightly more than one-fifth of the population and are known as the "swing vote" in national elections. White Catholics lean Republican, while Latino Catholics are heavily Democratic; and observant Catholics are heavily Republican, whereas nominal Catholics lean Democratic.

In a closely contested election, the turnout of any of the above groups is potentially critical. For example, surges in white evangelical voting in 2016 and 2004 played key roles in the elections of the GOP nominees. In 2008 and 2012, Barack Obama won the traditional Democratic-leaning religions and unaffiliated voters as well as the Catholic swing vote.

What is the path to victory in 2020?

For Trump, it is a large turnout and commanding majorities among white evangelicals and observant Catholics, a strong majority of observant mainline Protestants, and holding down his losses or at least hoping for a tepid turnout in the other groups.

For Biden, it is to hold the same coalition of groups that the Obama-Biden ticket previously carried -- Black Protestants, less observant white mainline Protestants, less observant Catholics, the religiously unaffiliated and many small religious minorities _ while holding down his losses among white evangelicals and observant Catholics.

Biden and Trump themselves may not say much directly about religion in this election, but their campaigns surely will be working hard to court key religious blocks, as all recognize the powerfully important role that faith plays in presidential elections.

Mark J. Rozell is dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

