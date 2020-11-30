Mark Morocco: Tired of excuses for risky conduct

In my world, there is a lot of anger — most of it kept professionally hidden.

In emergency rooms and intensive care units across the country, front-line nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors like me have been in danger every day for eight months. Smothered in PPE, we're doused in coronavirus every day while we take care of the very sick, the worried well and the dying. Some of the dead aren't patients; some are colleagues, friends and our own families.

We are furious and we are exhausted. And now we face again the flooding of our hospitals.

We're tired of seeing patients who got the virus after their kid's "limited" birthday party or because they went out to a restaurant dinner with "close friends" or flew to a celebration in a state "that didn't have much COVID."

It didn't have to be this way.

We bent the curve, then let it bend right back. Distracted and tired, our focus faded. Fall is aptly named. People aren't made to be perfect, but damn, we should be better than this.