Mark Schleeter: A sample of Black LGBTQ+ pioneers

February is Black History Month. However, Black History also includes LGBTQ+ persons. Here are a few notable black LGTBQ+ persons:

Gladys Bentley (1907-1960) She was a gender-bending performer during the Harlem Renaissance. Donning a top hat and tuxedo, Bentley would sing blues in Harlem establishments. She was Harlem’s most famous lesbian and among the best known Black entertainers in the U.S.

Bayard Rustin (1912-1987) A gay civil rights activist best known for being a key adviser to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He organized the 1963 March on Washington.

James Baldwin (1924-1987) A writer and social critic best known for his 1955 collection of essays, “Notes of a Native Son”, and his groundbreaking 1956 novel, “Giovanni’s Room”, which depicts themes of homosexuality and bi-sexuality.

Martha P. Johnson (1945-1992) Who was a transgender woman and an outspoken transgender rights activist. She is reported to be one of the central figures of the historic Stonewall Uprising of 1969.

Ron Oden (born 1950) Made history when he was elected Mayor of Palm Springs, California, becoming the first openly gay African American man elected mayor of an American city.

Phil Wilson (born 1960) A prominent African American HIV/AIDS activist. Wilson founded the Black Aids Institute in 1968, inspired by the death of his partner from an HIV related illness and Wilson’s own HIV diagnosis.

Andrea Jenkins (born 1961) Became the first openly transgender Black woman elected to public office in the U.S. when she was elected to a seat on the Minneapolis City Council in 2017.

Lorraine Hansberry (1930-1995) was a closeted lesbian best known as playwright for “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Alvin Ailey (1931-1989) a gay choreographer who founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre in 1958. It was one of the most prominent dance companies globally.

Andre Lorde (1934-1992) A self-described “Black, lesbian, feminist, mother, poet warrior”, who made lasting contributions in the fields of feminist theory, critical racial studies, and queer theory.

Ernestine Eckstein (1941-1992) Leader in the New York chapter of Daughters of Bilitis, the first lesbian civil and political rights organization in the U.S.

Barbara Jordan (1936-1996) A closeted lesbian who was a civil rights leader. She was the first African American elected to the Texas Senate in 1966 and the first African American woman elected to Congress.

Willi Ninja (1961-2006) was a dancer, choreographer and the “Grandfather of Vogue”, the dance style he helped propel to the national stage.

This is only a short list of LGBTQ+ African Americans. Unfortunately, their contributions often go unnoticed simply because they are LGBTQ+.

We are fortunate to have the African American Historical and Genealogical Society here in Decatur, which promotes Black History. Unfortunately, African American LGBTQ+ persons sometimes get lost in the process.

Although not in Decatur, there is an organization in Champaign called “The National Association of Black and White Men Together” (NABWMT). The name is misleading because it is a gay multi-cultural organization dedicated to anti-racism. They engage in education, political, cultural and social activities to address racism, sexism, homophobia, HIV/AIDS discrimination and other inequalities. For anyone interested in NABWMT, email Sebastian Brown: brownsebasian6@gmail.com.

In a nutshell, Black History cannot be divorced from Black LGBTQ+ history.

Mark Schleeter is President of Decatur PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

