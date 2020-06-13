Mark Schleeter: Appreciate LGBYQ+ friends, neighbors

The month of June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community. It gives this community and its individuals a time to affirm who they really are by their sexuality and/or gender.
Others in our society may think this is frivolous or unnecessary, but it's not. Many in the LGBTQ+ community have experienced shame for who they inherently are. Unfortunately. there are many facets of our society who try to shame LGTBQ+ persons.
This includes: some churches and clergy as well as other religious faith groups, some politicians, just ordinary people in society, and even families. All these and others have shamed LGBTQ+ persons by telling them that they are wrong or not right for who they feel they actually are.
Unfortunately, shame is very toxic for any person. Shame is different than guilt. Guilt occurs when we make a mistake or do something wrong, especially if it hurts another person. Guilt can be relieved by correcting the mistake, righting the wrong, or making an apology. But shame goes to the very heart of a person. Shame is the feeling that I am wrong to my core as a person. Again, guilt says I did something wrong, shame says I am wrong.
It is a terrible feeling to think that as a person you are flawed and irredeemable. It is a feeling that you are somehow not worthy as a person. This shame has been heaped upon many LGBTQ+ persons sometimes starting in childhood. It is toxic and eats at a persons spirit and soul. It is extremely hard though very necessary to overcome.
This is why Pride Month is so important. It sends the message to all LGBTQ+ persons that they are OK. That they are valuable human beings. That there is nothing wrong with their sexuality or gender identity. For those who are religious, it is also a message that they are beloved and valued by their Creator. It is also an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to save some members from suicide often caused by internalized shame.
Unfortunately, because of the Coronavirus many Pridefests and Pride Parades have been cancelled. Still it is important that the LGBTQ+ community celebrate Pride Month any way they can, probably on social media and through other virtual expressions. For straight people who are allies, this is a good time to reach out to your LGBTQ+ acquaintances and friends to tell them that they are valued, important, appreciated and loved.
Mark Schleeter is President of PFLAG Decatur.
