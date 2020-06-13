Mark Schleeter: Appreciate LGBYQ+ friends, neighbors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The month of June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community. It gives this community and its individuals a time to affirm who they really are by their sexuality and/or gender.

Others in our society may think this is frivolous or unnecessary, but it's not. Many in the LGBTQ+ community have experienced shame for who they inherently are. Unfortunately. there are many facets of our society who try to shame LGTBQ+ persons.

This includes: some churches and clergy as well as other religious faith groups, some politicians, just ordinary people in society, and even families. All these and others have shamed LGBTQ+ persons by telling them that they are wrong or not right for who they feel they actually are.

Unfortunately, shame is very toxic for any person. Shame is different than guilt. Guilt occurs when we make a mistake or do something wrong, especially if it hurts another person. Guilt can be relieved by correcting the mistake, righting the wrong, or making an apology. But shame goes to the very heart of a person. Shame is the feeling that I am wrong to my core as a person. Again, guilt says I did something wrong, shame says I am wrong.