Mark Schleeter: Experiencing tolerance and intolerance

LGBTQ+ people want more than anything to be accepted for who they are. And if people can’t accept them, then at least to be tolerant, sort of, live and let live philosophy.
Recently, I had an interesting experience of tolerance and intolerance.
Generally, there is a view that more conservative people tend to be less tolerant and more liberal people are more tolerant. But I recently discovered this is not always the case.
Currently in Decatur, there is an anti-abortion group called “Forty Days for Life” demonstrating across from Planned Parenthood. At a Macon County Progressives meeting, we discussed options of how we might support Planned Parenthood during this time. One option caught my interest: Stop at Planned Parenthood each day during the 40 days of demonstration to donate $1 and tell the staff their work is appreciated. Since Planned Parenthood did many things to help LGBTQ+ persons, I wanted to show my support.
So the first day I showed up, gave them my $1 and expressed support for their work.
When I left, I crossed the street to talk with the demonstrators to begin to understand them and their motives, even though I didn’t agree with their stand on abortion. Over time, I asked questions and learned more about what they were doing. They had two signs: “Pray to End Abortion” and “Ask How We Can Help”.
It became obvious they were demonstrating against abortion by standing in front of Planned Parenthood. But they were also actually praying to end abortion and would offer alternative help to any woman requesting it. I made it clear that I did not support their cause and that every day they demonstrated, I was donating $1 to Planned Parenthood.
Eventually, I began to have dialogue to challenge their positions. Although we were pretty far apart in our positions, we did find some things we could agree on.
There was also a counter-protest group which sought to get the demonstrators to leave. They used signs, some of which were offensive, and a megaphone to harass the demonstrators. One day, as I crossed the street from talking to the demonstrators, I was called a “facist” by the counter-protestors.
Really? Is there is a new definition for facist? I stopped by the counter-protestors to say that I didn’t appreciate being called a facist. I was told that because I talked to the demonstrators, I was a facist because the demonstrators were fasict. When I tried to suggest a less negative protest against the demonstrators and more positive support for Planned Parenthood, they would hear no part of it.
Long story short, I experienced tolerance from a conservative religious group and intolerance from a liberal activist group. A group from which I expected more tolerance and dialogue.
This is the sad state of affairs in our country and I am afraid if we don’t learn how to talk with each other about our differences, we may end up doing something worse.
By the way, show your support for Planned Parenthood during the demonstration by stopping by, making a donation and telling the staff you support them.
Mark Schleeter is President of Decatur PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).