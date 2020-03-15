Mark Schleeter: Experiencing tolerance and intolerance

LGBTQ+ people want more than anything to be accepted for who they are. And if people can’t accept them, then at least to be tolerant, sort of, live and let live philosophy.

Recently, I had an interesting experience of tolerance and intolerance.

Generally, there is a view that more conservative people tend to be less tolerant and more liberal people are more tolerant. But I recently discovered this is not always the case.

Currently in Decatur, there is an anti-abortion group called “Forty Days for Life” demonstrating across from Planned Parenthood. At a Macon County Progressives meeting, we discussed options of how we might support Planned Parenthood during this time. One option caught my interest: Stop at Planned Parenthood each day during the 40 days of demonstration to donate $1 and tell the staff their work is appreciated. Since Planned Parenthood did many things to help LGBTQ+ persons, I wanted to show my support.

So the first day I showed up, gave them my $1 and expressed support for their work.