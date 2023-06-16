It is June 2023, which means it is once again Pride Month for the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual) Community. Pride Month is an opportunity for everyone in this Rainbow Community to simply embrace and be proud of who they are.

They don’t see themselves as an aberration or a mistake of nature. They are a normal part of this very diverse world of human beings. It would be so wonderful if they could simply celebrate who they are as a human being.

Unfortunately during Pride Month the LGBTQIA+ community must defend itself from a massive assault upon their rights.

Conservative politicians in red states have been passing egregious laws that seriously oppress persons in the LGBTQIA+ community. Florida is the worst of the worst in passing these laws. Take for example the “Don’t say gay” law.

It first restricted the teaching of any LGBT subjects up to third grade. Now it has been extended to all grades in school. This gives students a very narrow view of the world in which they live and it will not succeed in sheltering them from this information. The internet has changed this.

Sadly, it gives no validation to LGBT children in school, making them feel isolated and alone.

And the bathroom laws are back. These laws restrict the use of public restrooms to a person’s birth-assigned gender. What will happen when a trans person who looks like a man must use a woman’s restroom or a trans woman who looks entirely like a woman must use a men’s restroom? And how will this be enforced? Will someone stand at the restroom door to check everyone’s genitalia?

Not only is this law mean spirited, it is just plain silly.

Then there are the laws that prohibit medical treatment for transgender children and youth. Supporters of these laws claim they are protecting children, but they do just the opposite. No parent would force their child to have transgender medical treatment. And the first level of treatment is to administer androgen blockers which prevent the onset of puberty. These blockers are totally reversible and will not have lasting affects for the child if discontinued.

When the child reaches 18 and they still feel they are transgender, then more permanent hormone treatments can be administered. Most important is that when transgender kids cannot express their true gender identity they become depressed and suicidal. The suicide rate for transgender persons is higher than the average population. By passing a law to ban transgender medical treatment, these state governments are abusing the children they claim to protect.

Finally, there are the laws against drag queens. Just one more silly law which claims to protect the public and children from something which is actually harmless.

Drag has been around for centuries, going back to ancient Greek theatre, where women were not allowed to perform. Men dressed as women to provide those parts in the play. In more recent times, drag has become an art form and source of entertainment.

There are drag shows in bars and other venues that are restricted to adults only. There are public drag shows at Pride Fest rated “PG” for the public. In other words, drag shows are performed at levels appropriate for the ages in the audience

There are drag queen “Story Times” which have become popular, where drag queens read stories to children. Some people think children need to be protected from this. And yet, if children have not been scripted about drag queens, all they see is someone in a costume.

I wish there was this kind of passion to protect children from gun violence.

All these terrible laws are trying to erase LGBTQIA+ persons. But they won’t work. This community of Rainbow People will not be erased and will not go away quietly.

Pride Month gives these LGBTQIA+ community an opportunity to join together and speak out against these oppressive laws.

Interestingly, there is a growing trend of LGBTQIA+ persons moving out of these red states to places that are more accepting. I personally know of a trans woman who plans to leave her repressive red state in order to move to Decatur.

Conservatives in Illinois complain about the poor business environment which causes businesses to leave the state. But the state’s progressive social justice stance is attracting people to the state.

Sadly for Decatur, where we will gain a new trans woman citizen, there are two gay men who are leaving. They have experienced vicious hateful prejudice and threats of violence from a neighbor. They have decided to leave Decatur and move to Springfield where they believe they will have better acceptance. This means two persons who work and contribute to Decatur’s economy will be lost because of hateful prejudice.