Mark Schleeter: LGBTQ+ persons helping as well

We just can’t avoid the coronavirus, also called COVID-19. It dominates news reports and dominates our minds and the way we conduct our lives. We all carry some level of anxiety all the time now.
We have become acutely aware how we depend upon other people for our needs. Doctors, nurses, CNAs, and EMTs are vital now in this pandemic.But grocery store workers, other store workers, hotel workers, plumbers, HVAC service people, electricians, appliance repair people, postal carriers, delivery people of every kind, especially food delivery -- the list goes on -- are all essential for our well being and very survival.
Would it surprise you to know that among these essential people there are also LGBTQ+ persons? Does it matter to you that this is the case and you are probably being served at some place and some time by an LGBTQ+ person? In spite of your religious beliefs or politics against LGBTQ+ persons, do those beliefs matter if that person is helping you in your time of need?
Perhaps this quote from Senator Tammy Duckworth might give us all a better perspective: “When I was bleeding to death in my Black Hawk helicopter after I was shot down, I didn’t care if American troops risking their lives to help save me were gay, straight, transgender, black, white or brown. All that mattered was they didn’t leave me behind.”
LGBTQ+ persons are more likely to be found in all the helping professions, such as doctors, nurses, CNAs, EMTs, therapists and the list goes on. But they are also found in all other jobs and professions. Many of them are risking their lives in the battle against this virus by stocking shelves in our essential stores or taking care of you as a health professional, or making food for you at a restaurant or any other job that requires them to work and interact with the public.
In the face of this pandemic, it is time to put aside our biases and prejudices toward LGBTQ+ persons and any other persons who are putting their lives on the line to care for you medically or provide an essential service for your benefit.
Mark Schleeter is President of PFLAG Decatur.
