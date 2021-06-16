Mark Schleeter: Mark strides, but much remains to be done

June is Pride Month for the LGTBQ+ community. It is a time when LGBTQ+ persons can affirm and be proud of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Even with COVID restrictions, Pride celebrations are occurring across the nation and even in Central Illinois.

Although some are virtual and some are on a smaller scale, the LGTBQ+ community will not be deterred from celebrating. This is important because our culture continues to deny and diminish LGTBQ+ identities.

But the LGTBQ+ community has made strides over the years for recognition and protection of their rights. Same-sex marriage is legal across the nation. A recent poll cited in this newspaper shows a large majority of Americans support same sex marriage.

Rights against discrimination in employment, housing and health care are being strengthened both federally and in many states. In movies and TV, we see gay and lesbian relationships portrayed in a positive light. And we are beginning to see the same for transgender persons.

Still, there is much that needs to be done. Adoption agencies, especially some with religious affiliation, continue to discriminate against same-sex couples who wish to adopt. A backlash from the religious right is trying to assert the ability to discriminate against LGTBQ+ persons as business owners and health care workers because of their religious beliefs.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most egregious are laws being passed or proposed in various states that discriminate against transgender persons. Laws are being made to ban transgender youth from all sports because trans women (women who were born as genetic males who now take female hormones) are thought to have an unfair advantage. Trans women will not have an advantage when certain qualifications are met regarding the amount of time in which they have been taking hormones.

However, the most draconian laws are those that prohibit transgender children and youth from receiving medical care to treat their transgender needs. They are not allowed to receive androgen blockers to prevent the onset of puberty in transgender children. And hormone therapy is prohibited for transgender youth.

These laws are being passed with the notion that medical treatment for transgender children and youth is a form of child abuse. The real abuse is blocking and preventing these treatments.

It has been shown that transgender persons often suffer from depression and are more likely to die from suicide if they are prevented from expressing and living with their preferred gender identity. No parent would want their child to die because they were prevented from receiving the medical treatment which could save their life. These laws are putting great hardship upon families with transgender children. They must choose to watch their child suffer or uproot the family and move to another state where their transgender child can receive proper treatment.

Unfortunately many of these laws are born out of political cynicism. Prohibition for transgender medical treatment is being used by some Republican politicians as a wedge issue to get themselves elected. By calling it child abuse they raise people’s emotions and fears in order to get elected. The same wedge issue was used with the “Man In A Dress” in women’s restrooms. Politicians used this issue to scare people into thinking that trans women in restrooms were only there to molest women and children. Fortunately, that wedge issue has lost its power and has died off.

Pride Month is an opportunity for LGTBQ+ persons to not only express pride in themselves but to unite their voices against all forms of discrimination that still exist.

Mark Schleeter is President of PFLAG Decatur.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0