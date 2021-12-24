Mark Schleeter: Punishment over minister remarks is fair, plenty

Recently there has been a huge uproar in our community about pronouns.

It happened when the Reverend Walter “Wally” Carlson prefaced his Millikin commencement invocation by taking a mock phone call from God where God said that God did not want to be referred to as they/them or she/her but by he/him. Many people in the audience and the LGBTQ+ community took offense with his remarks.

I have to agree with their outrage. My guess is that Rev. Carlson was trying to be humous and appear “woke,” but it horribly backfired. Over the last few years, I have made my own mistakes about preferred pronouns.

What I have discovered is that preferred pronouns are an extremely sensitive issue for the LBGTQ+ community and most specifically for transgender persons. It is not easy to be a transgender person. People fail to recognize your gender preference and make fun of you or treat you as an oddity. Sometimes a transperson’s family rejects them.

Transgender persons can have problems with housing and employment. And some choose to change their bodies to fit their preferred gender, which is often painful in one way or another. It is a long, hard journey. So, I understand when they might say, “Can’t you at least accept my pronouns!”

Now, Reverend Carlson has apologized for his mistake. However, on Facebook, I saw the comment from a transgender person who condemned his mistake. Then another person pointed out that Rev. Carlson had apologized. The transperson replied that it still shouldn’t have happened. They did not say, “I'm glad to hear he apologized.”

This concerns me because we all need to be able to accept a sincere apology. I have seen other instances in the LGBTQ+ community where sincere apologies are not accepted well. The truth is that we all make mistakes that hurt other persons. And it is a sign of character when we recognize our mistake and apologize.

Some think Rev. Carlson should face more punishment for his mistake. First, let me say I know Rev. Carlson and he is a very progressive, liberal person. He would be one of the first to stand up for transgender rights.

He has already been punished enough by having his name dragged before the public by the media for his mistake. And Millikin University has disavowed itself from him and removed him from the school’s Institutional Review Board.

I’m sure he has learned his lesson. The LGBTQ+ community needs to see the difference between Allies who make stupid mistakes and homo/transphobic people who do great harm every day.

