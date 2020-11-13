Mark Schleeter: This is Transgender Awareness Week

November is another important month for the LGTBQ+ Community. It is Transgender Awareness Month. And, within the month November 13-19 is Transgender Awareness Week.

Transgender awareness is growing in our country. Not long ago many people had no idea that there was such a thing as a transgender person. Unfortunately, there still is a great deal of prejudice towards transgender persons. As I have stated before, it is not easy to be transgender. It means an awareness that one is not comfortable with the biological gender they were born with. For many, it becomes a long, torturous journey to accept their gender identity. It is not some frivolous decision to change their identity.

Many transgender persons actually battle against their inner feeling of gender difference. For example, some men who are transgender will participate in super macho activities like being in military special forces or choose careers in law enforcement or fire fighting to overcompensate for the inner feeling of being a feminine woman. Some transgender persons suffer mental stress and may become suicidal if they deny their inner gender preference. Fortunately, most transgender persons have a breakthrough when they finally accept themselves as transgender and begin to publicly express their true gender identity.