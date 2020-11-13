Mark Schleeter: This is Transgender Awareness Week

November is another important month for the LGTBQ+ Community. It is Transgender Awareness Month. And, within the month November 13-19 is Transgender Awareness Week.
Transgender awareness is growing in our country. Not long ago many people had no idea that there was such a thing as a transgender person. Unfortunately, there still is a great deal of prejudice towards transgender persons. As I have stated before, it is not easy to be transgender. It means an awareness that one is not comfortable with the biological gender they were born with. For many, it becomes a long, torturous journey to accept their gender identity. It is not some frivolous decision to change their identity.
Many transgender persons actually battle against their inner feeling of gender difference. For example, some men who are transgender will participate in super macho activities like being in military special forces or choose careers in law enforcement or fire fighting to overcompensate for the inner feeling of being a feminine woman. Some transgender persons suffer mental stress and may become suicidal if they deny their inner gender preference. Fortunately, most transgender persons have a breakthrough when they finally accept themselves as transgender and begin to publicly express their true gender identity.
This is what the general public needs to know and understand about transgender persons. It’s a little like being right- or left-handed. Most people are right-handed, but a minority of people are left handed. Today, we think nothing about this difference. However, my left-handed grandfather was taught in school to write with his right hand, although he did everything else, like swinging a hammer, with his left. Many years before that, left-handedness was condemned as sinful and the devil’s work. Just like left-handedness, transgender is a preference one is born with. Hopefully someday, transgender persons will be treated the same as left-handers are treated today.
At the end of Transgender Awareness Week, is Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. This is a day when the LGTBQ+ Community and Allies memorialize and hold vigil for transgender persons who have been murdered for no other reason than being transgender. Every year, hundreds of transgender persons around the world are killed. In the US, there are dozens of transgender persons who are murdered. Most who are murdered are trans women of color. There needs to be more outrage across our country against the tragedy of these murders of transgender persons. Even if you think transgender is somehow wrong, these persons do not deserve to be killed. Please take time to remember these persons and the loved ones left behind.
Fortunately, things are happening in our community to at least protect transgender students The Decatur Public School District is working on a policy to recognize, help, and protect transgender students. I pray for the day that transgender persons are respected and no longer live in fear of consequences for just being who they really are.
Mark Schleeter is President of PFLAG Decatur.
