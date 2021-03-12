Mark Schleeter: Trans females in sports complex

Trans females in sports is actually more complex than the Idaho law would have us believe. For example, a trans girl who is given androgen blockers to prevent puberty which would also prevent muscle mass development, and then at 16 years of age they are given female hormones. This trans girl would have no physical advantage because they never developed male muscle mass. Or, a 16-year-old trans female who had started puberty but began taking female hormones at 16 would not have attained the muscle mass that an older male could achieve.

The truth is that the whole movement to ban trans females in sports may only be a convenient cover for transphobia (the fear and hatred of transgender people). When you think about it, humans in general benefit from bodily differences in sports. If you are tall you may have an edge in basketball. If you are big and fast, you may have an edge in football. We have no problems with these advantages. So why do we focus on trans female advantages? In fact, some trans females have actually performed worse after their transition than when they competed as a male.

And so, trans females in sports is a complex problem which is not fixed with a one size fits all solution. Good policies can and need to be found to address this issue in a fair and equitable way.

Mark Schleeter is President of PFLAG Decatur.

