Mark Schleeter: Trans females in sports complex

One of the new controversies facing the transgender community is about trans women participating in sports and athletics. For those not familiar with the term trans woman, it is a person who is born genetically and biologically male. However, to their dismay, they don’t identify with the body and gender they were born with. And so, they choose to dress, act and use hormones to have their body conform with the gender identity they feel comfortable with.
Anyway, trans females in sports and athletics has become controversial because it is believed they can have more muscles mass from before taking female hormones. To be clear, female hormones will decrease the muscle mass in a trans female over time.
This is why the International Olympic Committee has ruled that a trans woman cannot compete until they have been on female hormones for a year and their testosterone is below a certain level. That sounds reasonable.
However, the state of Idaho has passed a law banning all transgender persons from sports from kindergarten through college. This is like killing a fly with a sledgehammer to solve a perceived problem. Not only is this grossly unfair to all transgender persons, but is especially unfair to trans males who have to play catch up to compete with their genetic male counterparts. That is, unless there is some sport where a smaller body and less muscle mass would give a trans male an advantage.
Trans females in sports is actually more complex than the Idaho law would have us believe. For example, a trans girl who is given androgen blockers to prevent puberty which would also prevent muscle mass development, and then at 16 years of age they are given female hormones. This trans girl would have no physical advantage because they never developed male muscle mass. Or, a 16-year-old trans female who had started puberty but began taking female hormones at 16 would not have attained the muscle mass that an older male could achieve.
The truth is that the whole movement to ban trans females in sports may only be a convenient cover for transphobia (the fear and hatred of transgender people). When you think about it, humans in general benefit from bodily differences in sports. If you are tall you may have an edge in basketball. If you are big and fast, you may have an edge in football. We have no problems with these advantages. So why do we focus on trans female advantages? In fact, some trans females have actually performed worse after their transition than when they competed as a male.
And so, trans females in sports is a complex problem which is not fixed with a one size fits all solution. Good policies can and need to be found to address this issue in a fair and equitable way.
Mark Schleeter is President of PFLAG Decatur.