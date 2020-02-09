Mark Schleeter: Transgender people going nowhere

I am writing to speak against Roger German’s column “Liberal ideology and not objective” (Feb. 2). I found this column to be very bigoted and offensive for transgender people. Mr. German’s column, besides being offensive, is wrong on many counts. First, let me say that transgender people have very tortured lives until they finally are able to express their true gender identity. Some have committed suicide because of an inability, real or perceived, to express their true identity. In other words, transgender people do not do this on a whim and it is not an ideology as Mr. German suggests.
Second, Mr. German states that scientists have mapped the human genome and no transgender gene has been found. It is true that scientists have mapped the genome, however they have not explored the entire territory. There are many new things yet to be discovered from the human genome. There are also many theories that have been postulated about the causes of transgenderism. One is that there is a sequence of hormonal washes in the womb and if that sequence is different the result might be a transgender child.
Third, Mr. German’s complaint about honoring a transmale’s request to be listed as a “father.” I feel is a wonderful decision by the State of Illinois. A transperson wants to be recognized in every way by their true gender identity. Even nontrans persons take offense if someone mistakenly refers to them by the wrong gender. As for the birth certificate issue, the state may need to rethink the categories and use gender neutral terms like “birth parent” and “birth partner”.
We all need to get used to the fact that among today’s transgender individuals there will be transmen who are able to give birth, and transwomen who can inseminate. In the past transgender people tried to fit in by having expensive and painful surgery to transform their genitals to match their gender identity. Some still choose this surgical option but many more are satisfied with taking hormones and leaving their genitals surgically untouched. Consequently we have transmen with uteruses who give birth and trans women with penises who can inseminate.
Every new social issue can be disturbing and some people want things to go back to the way they were. For example, when African-Americans were claiming more of their place in our society, some people complained when they saw more black actors on TV. Now black actors are everywhere and few even notice. People once thought it scandalous for a white person to marry a black person, now it is not only accepted but common.
The same is true for transgender rights. Their demands may at first be upsetting. But when we consider their demands carefully, we will discover that they only want what the rest of us already have.
Transgender people are here to stay and Mr. German and others need to learn to respect them.
Mark Schleeter is President of Decatur PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).