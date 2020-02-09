Mark Schleeter: Transgender people going nowhere

I am writing to speak against Roger German’s column “Liberal ideology and not objective” (Feb. 2). I found this column to be very bigoted and offensive for transgender people. Mr. German’s column, besides being offensive, is wrong on many counts. First, let me say that transgender people have very tortured lives until they finally are able to express their true gender identity. Some have committed suicide because of an inability, real or perceived, to express their true identity. In other words, transgender people do not do this on a whim and it is not an ideology as Mr. German suggests.

Second, Mr. German states that scientists have mapped the human genome and no transgender gene has been found. It is true that scientists have mapped the genome, however they have not explored the entire territory. There are many new things yet to be discovered from the human genome. There are also many theories that have been postulated about the causes of transgenderism. One is that there is a sequence of hormonal washes in the womb and if that sequence is different the result might be a transgender child.