Mary Miller: Sights set on Second Amendment rights

It certainly isn’t the safety of our communities.

The same people who think that more gun laws are the answer are the very same ones who voted to dramatically increase regulations on police departments, which essentially would defund the police due to increased costs for local police departments. How are these laws going to be enforced if law enforcement’s hands are tied?

What these bills are really about is the elimination of our Second Amendment rights and a reimagined America as a police state in which only police officers and members of the military have firearms. In other words, the goal of the gun control movement is to accomplish what our founding fathers wished to avoid when they wrote the Bill of Rights in the first place.

These measures are not going to do a thing to stop criminal activity and the people who voted for it know it. The problem is not that we don’t have enough gun laws. We have enough gun laws. What we need is to make sure the laws we have are enforced. There are an estimated 20,000 local, state, and federal gun laws. Let’s enforce the laws we have instead of implementing additional unnecessary, ineffective, and unconstitutional gun laws.