Mary Schmich: A new affliction in the pandemic: Vaccine envy

I don’t like this feeling, so I’ve been relieved to learn that others are afflicted.

“I can personally attest to vaccine envy,” says a friend who at the youthful age of 60 is five years too young to be eligible for the next phase of the vaccine. “For once I wish I was older.”

The problem is, there’s not enough hope-in-a-needle to go around yet, a problem compounded by the confusion over how to get in line for your eventual dose.

“Do you understand what we’re supposed to do?” a friend asked recently. She’s educated and media savvy and yet, like so many of us, she was stumped.

I gave her my best guess but the truth is, no. As far as I can tell, the plan is still in progress. This confusion exacerbates the envy. If more of us knew when we’d get a vaccine, the little green devil would settle down.

The marshmallow test is a famous 1972 study on delayed gratification conducted by a Stanford University psychologist. It involved 32 children. A marshmallow was placed in front of each child. The child was told that if they could hold off on eating the marshmallow for 15 minutes, they could have two marshmallows.

The researcher left the room while the child agonized: One marshmallow now? Or two later?