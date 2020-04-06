Mary Schmich: ‘I just wanted to hear your voice’

She laughed again and said, no, none of it had been all that hard, and that this moment, too, would settle into history.

“We’re going to be OK,” she said.

Her words washed over me like warm water.

“We are going to be OK, Mimi,” I said. “Eventually.”

She gave a big sigh. “Oh, I’m so glad you said that. It helps me believe it when I say it.”

I told her I could say it with more conviction because I’d heard her say it.

“Well,” she said a few minutes later, “I should let you go. I’m so glad to hear your voice.”

I was glad to hear her voice, too, and when our conversation was done, the world seemed a little brighter, our exchange of voices like a bridge from the past to the present to a future that would be OK.

The pandemic we’re living through has sparked many “out of the blue” calls like the one I got from Mimi. I’ve heard several people say they’ve talked more on the phone lately -- or on FaceTime, Zoom, Skype -- than they have in years, and to people they rarely talk to.