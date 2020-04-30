Mary Schmich: Words to describe our strange new times

PANDEMANIA! For many people, this strange moment has led to a quieter life. For some it’s a reflective, meditative time. For some, it’s immobilizing and depressing.

But not for those in the grip of pandemania!

They’re starting a new business! Cranking away on a novel! Learning a new language! Taking up guitar! Going out to run! And out to run again! They’ve ordered weights online! They’re up at dawn! Eager to Zoom at midnight! They’ve finished six giant jigsaw puzzles! Time for another run!

In other words, they’re dealing with anxiety their way.

CORONACRAVING: You never needed a bread box before. Now, in the midst of a pandemic, you have got to have one ASAP.

By you, I mean me. Otherwise I’ll have to keep turning stale bread into croutons.

Some of our coronacravings are the result of being home so much that we focus on what would make our confinement easier. Whatever the craving, indulging it is a way to create an illusion of control in the coronavirus chaos.