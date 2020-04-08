Mary Schmich: Would, should you, make it public?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you were to get the new coronavirus, would you, should you, let it be widely known?

Or to put it another way: Would you want to keep it secret?

As more of us contract the wildly contagious disease officially known as COVID-19, this thorny question presses in. You may not know anyone yet who has it. I don’t. Or, more likely, I probably do, it’s just that those people haven’t been identified to me.

Whether or not we feel our own health directly affected yet, all of us watch the growing infection count and we’ve all heard of famous people who’ve caught the virus. Three weeks ago — which in virus time feels like three centuries — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first of the famous to say so. Now the list of coronavirus celebrities is long: Boris Johnson, John Prine, Prince Charles, Idris Elba, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, to name a few. There’s another shorter, but significant, list of those who have died.

But even as COVID-19 seems to be all around us, it also seems to come with an aura of secrecy. Workplaces may notify workers that a co-worker has contracted the virus, but they’re unlikely to say who. The media sometimes use phrases like “admitted he had the disease” or “revealed he had the disease,” as if saying you have it is something to confess or hide.