Mary Wisniewski: Reminder of what we still have

In the middle of March, when we first got a sense of how much would change because of the coronavirus, a friend joked, “I didn’t plan on giving up this much for Lent.”

It was a good line, but I didn’t smile because things were getting depressing. No concerts. No parties. No going to bars and restaurants. No school. Small businesses were worried about their sales.

The “no” list kept getting longer. No beach. No bike trails. No haircuts. No zoo. No spring break trip to see friends in St. Louis. No visits of any kind. Growing unemployment and shrinking 401(k)s.

We know why — we must try to contain the virus. We have to flatten the curve. We have to keep as many of us well for as long as possible, so there will be enough medical care to go around. Things are getting worse, and it’s no time to complain about trivialities.

I know this, but can’t help feeling grouchy and deprived of common pleasures. I feel like I’m 9 years old again, kicking the table leg in frustration because it’s raining and I can’t play softball. Every day and on and on.

For me, it really got bad when the Archdiocese of Chicago canceled Holy Week and Easter services. I’m a church musician — cantor and choir member — and we’ve been rehearsing for Holy Week since January.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member